HPV vaccine Singapore - cost guide to getting vaccinated against cervical cancer

Thankfully, for about 90% of HPV infections, the body naturally gets rid of the infection.

It’s what the other 10% can do to you, however, that’s worrying.

For the more benign strains of HPV (like type 6 and 11), catching it will give you genital warts or respiratory papillomatosis (where tumours grow in the air passages from the nose and mouth to the lungs).

The more malevolent strains of HPV cause cancers, of which cervical cancer is the most common.

Nearly all cases of cervical cancer can be attributable to HPV infection.

In particular, HPV 16 and 18 are what cause 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions.

There is also evidence linking HPV to cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina and penis as well as cancer of the back of the throat, base of the tongue and tonsils.

Cervical cancer is the 4th most common cancer among women in Singapore and in the world, the 3rd.

HPV can also cause penile cancer in men, so HPV vaccines should be considered by both men and women.

WHAT KIND OF HPV VACCINES ARE THERE? WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

HPV vaccines are a relatively new thing – the very first one became available in 2006.

The HPV vaccine gives you varying levels of protection against cervical cancer (70%) as well as other cancers e.g. anal (60%), vulva (40%) and possibly mouth cancer.

They also prevent genital and anal warts (90%).

Currently there are 3 types of HPV vaccines available in Singapore and they protect against different strains of the virus.

HPV vaccine Protects against HPV types Gardasil 4 (4-valent vaccine) 6, 11, 16, 18 Gardasil 9 (9-valent vaccine) 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, 58 Cervarix (only for women) 16, 18

As you can see, Cevarix offers the “bare minimum” protection, against the 2 major culprits behind cervical cancer. It’s not commonly available.

Gardasil 4, called the 4-valent HPV vaccine because it protects against 4 strains, is the one that’s commonly offered at most clinics.