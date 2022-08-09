HPV vaccine in Singapore: How much does cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil 9 cost?

Wouldn’t you sit up and pay attention if we told you that you could get vaccinated against cancer?

Well, you can, at least for cervical cancer.

It’s as easy as getting an HPV vaccine – and it can cost as little as $300 in Singapore for adults (and nothing at all for schoolchildren).

Read on for the complete guide to how the HPV vaccine works, where to get your jabs, and how much it costs here.

1. What is HPV vaccine?

HPV (human papillomavirus) is a group of more than 100 viruses that’s quite widespread around the world. Anyone who’s having sex can contract HPV. Even if you’ve only had sex with one person. Even if it’s protected sex. In fact, just skin-to-skin genital contact can get you infected.



Most people who are sexually active would have been infected at some point in their lives. In Singapore, about one in 10 healthy women have HPV – and most of us probably don’t know it.

Because HPV testing isn’t routinely recommended (unlike HIV) and you may also be symptomless for years after being infected, it is easy to pass on the virus unwittingly.

Thankfully, for about 90 per cent of HPV infections, the body naturally gets rid of the infection.

It’s what the other 10 per cent can do to you, however, that’s worrying. For the more benign strains of HPV (like type 6 and 11), catching it will give you genital warts or respiratory papillomatosis (where tumours grow in the air passages from the nose and mouth to the lungs).

The more malevolent strains of HPV cause cancers, of which cervical cancer is the most common. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer can be attributable to HPV infection. In particular, HPV 16 and 18 are what cause 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions.

There is also evidence linking HPV to cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina and penis as well as cancer of the back of the throat, base of the tongue and tonsils.

Cervical cancer is the 4th most common cancer among women in Singapore and in the world, the 3rd. HPV can also cause penile cancer in men, so HPV vaccines should be considered by both men and women. Yes, men can (and should) receive the HPV vaccine, Gardasil 9 too.

2. How many HPV vaccines are there?

HPV vaccines are a relatively new thing – the very first one became available in 2006.

The HPV vaccine gives you varying levels of protection against cervical cancer (70 per cent) as well as other cancers e.g. anal (60 per cent), vulva (40 per cent) and possibly mouth cancer. They also prevent genital and anal warts (90%).

Currently there are three types of HPV vaccines available in Singapore and they protect against different strains of the virus.