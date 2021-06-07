Looking for a job — or some extra cash — during these troubling times? This hawker stall's call for help may be your answer.

Cai Ji Ke Kou Mian, a noodle stall at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre, is giving away $888 to anyone who can find it a new stall assistant.

To qualify for the referral fee, the referred employee would have to work for at least three months.

According to a Facebook post yesterday (June 6), the job scope involves tasks such as taking orders and collecting money.

We Are Hiring! (Referral Fee $888) We are looking for one stall assistant to take orders. Working hour is... Posted by Cai Ji Ke Kou Mian on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Apart from the base salary of $2500, Cai Ji Ke Kou Mian mentions that the employee is eligible to receive overtime pay if they work beyond the stated working hours of 7:30am to 3:30pm. They will also enjoy Mondays off.

At the time of writing, the post has garnered over 158 shares and a number of comments from hopefuls.

According to food blog Good Food Everyday, Cai Ji Ke Kou Mian, which just opened this April, is helmed by 21-year-old Parry.

In an interview with the food blog, Parry shared that he has wanted to open a noodle stall since he was in polytechnic. After he completed his National Service, he finally turned his dream into reality.

Some of the dishes available include Koka noodles, dao xiao noodles and mee hoon kueh ($4 with non-spicy broth or $4.50 with spicy broth). Each serving of noodles comes with handmade prawn paste and minced pork.

