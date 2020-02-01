Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

HUAT HUAT LAND

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre has transformed its roof garden into a land of prosperity to get you in the mood for Chinese New Year (CNY).

There will be supersized pineapple and mahjong tiles installations that will be illuminated at night, creating a golden opportunity for a family photo.

To make things fun and interactive, the giant mahjong tiles can be shuffled around, and the walls will be filled with murals that will light up, which are inspired by the sights and sounds of CNY celebrations.

For the first time ever, the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre has worked together with creative technology studio MeshMinds to design Augmented Reality (AR) red packets, where you can scan a QR code to watch snippets of local Chinese New Year traditions, such as the exchange of Mandarin oranges, lo hei and more.

Stand a chance to get your hands on these limited-edition AR red packet by posting a selfie at Huat Huat Land on social media platforms.

When: Now till Feb 8

Where: 1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906

J'KIDS FUNLAND @ PUNGGOL

It's back to school for kiddos and if they're feeling a little glum about the new school term, lift their spirits up again this weekend by bringing them to J'Kids Funland @ Punggol.

The carnival happening from now till Jan 23 is held at the open field in front of Waterway Point. It will feature game booths, such as Bumper Jetski, Drum Walker and Rocking Train.

When: Now till Jan 23, 5.30pm onwards

Where: Open field in front of Waterway Point

ARATA - J-CULTURE CREATIVE MARKET

Just 3 more days to Arata! Here's some highlights at Arata Shop. 🛍 Get kawaii merch by Freebird, find out your lucky... Posted by Arata on Wednesday, 1 January 2020

Arata means 'new' in Japanese, and because January is a month of new beginnings, the J-Culture Creative Market is a place to let go of your pre-loved anime merchandise and find new ones in the midst of it.

There will be over 60 booths by local and overseas artists to peruse from. At the same time, you can give away your toys at the toy donation drive held by Share Your Spare, so you'll have more space to house your new collections.

Where: Jan 4, 11am to 6pm

Where: 1 Raffles Blvd, Level 3 Concourse, Singapore 039593

FINDERS KEEPERS THRIFT STORE

If your resolution this year is all about being environmentally conscious, then the Finders Keepers Thrift Store will help you in the wardrobe department.

Finders Keepers' motto is to "make buying less, buying better, buying second-hand a goal" by curating a list of second-hand resellers to reduce textile waste. If you're looking to get new clothes for Chinese New Year, here's where you can find some pre-loved pieces.

You can also sell your old clothing or have a good time simply meeting other like-minded folk.

For a fee, there will also be alteration workshops and a chance to breathe new life into your old clothes by painting your own denim. If you're feeling peckish, Quarter Life Coffee and Food Loop SG will be there to keep your tummies filled.

When: Jan 4, 2pm

Where: Makerlala, 203D Lavender Street, Singapore 338763

LINE FRIENDS CNY POP-UP STORE

Our pop-up store is now OPEN! Celebrate the New Year with LINE FRIENDS today at Bugis Junction, Level 1 (in front of Tuk Tuk Cha), from 1 January to 1 March 2020, 10am to 10pm daily. #LINEFRIENDS #Brown #Cony Posted by Bugis Junction x Bugis+ on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

If you love Line Friends, there will be a pop-up store in Bugis Junction from now till March 1.

Collect merchandise of your favourite characters, from Chinese New Year-themed plushies to red packets and organisers to prepare you for the Lunar New Year.

When: Now till March 1, 10am to 10pm

Where: Bugis Junction, Level 1 (in front of Tuk Tuk Cha)

melissagoh@asiaone.com