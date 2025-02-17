Huge discounts at Four Star Moving Out sale - up to 90% off premium mattresses and furniture

It's that time of the year again - Four Star is holding a giant moving out sale with premium mattresses, bedframes and sofa sets going up to 90 per cent off.

Now if you are considering refreshing your living space, we zoomed in on the best deals and the items you should look out for in this sale.

Happening from Feb 19 to 23, read on to know our top picks you need to snag starting next Wednesday!

Luxurious mattresses up to 90 per cent off

If your mattress keeps you tossing and turning at night, check out Four Star's latest innovation, the Detense ArcticSilk CU+ mattress which guarantees an elevated level of sleep.

Hot and humid nights will have nothing on you with its ability to stay cool throughout the night. Made with antibacterial properties as well, this mattress is also great for those who have sensitive skin.

If you are looking for a mattress that offers better back support, check out Four Star's collection of Chiro Back Care mattresses which contain Hexa Coil technology that uses 30 per cent more spring than usual mattresses to provide greater support for your body.

Get great discounts off designer bedframes

Keep a lookout for designer bedframes that are also up for clearance at this sale!

Choose from Four Star's range of bedframes with options to add storage drawers or kid's pull-out beds - all customisable to your needs.

Also available at this sale are platform beds which are powered by a German hydraulic lift technology that helps you lift the mattresses with ease.

These platform beds also come with a hidden storage space underneath, great for keeping your bedroom mess-free.

Refresh your living space with sofas also up to 90 per cent off

Check out these quality sofa sets that also repel water and stains - great for families with young children.

Or check out these premium leather recliners that promises to give your body great support as you watch your favourite TV shows.

Additional perks

Don't forget to claim your rewards as you shop in this moving out sale!

Any purchases from the sale, includes:

Up to 15-year warranty

Flexible payment options + GST absorbed

Free delivery, parking and taxi claims upon check out

Four Star's Moving Out sale is happening from Feb 19 to 23. Pictures are for illustration purposes only. Terms and Conditions apply.

Address:

18 Sungei Kadut Street 2

#01-02 S729236

Operating hours:

11am - 9pm

Nearest MRT Station:

Yew Tee

Hotlines:

8082 0093

This article was brought to you in partnership with Four Star Mattresses.

kimberly.foo@asiaone.com