No need to scrub: Japan's 'human washing machine' to go on sale in 2026

Bath time can be tough for both the elderly and their caregivers, but this Japanese invention aims to make the process easier.

Come 2026, the "human washing machine", which cleans the body, will be available for sale.

According to Kyodo News, the device was developed by bath and shower equipment manufacturer Science Co. and showcased at the World Expo in Osaka, which ended in October.

The rectangular machine features a side-entry door and a built-in seat, allowing users to soak in bathwater comfortably.

A "fine-bubble" technology helps create small bubbles that can easily slip into the crevices, allowing the machine to provide a full-body cleanse without the need for shampoo or scrubbing.

Each bath is estimated to take around 10 minutes.

The device will be sold for 1.45 million yen (S$12,000) per unit. Shipments to caregiving facilities for the elderly are slated to begin in March 2026, with sales to the general public expected by the end of the year.

Besides this model, Science Co. unveiled a more expensive 'human washing machine' at the World Expo in Osaka, attracting many of the event's 27 million visitors.

Unlike the rectangular version, this device is a 2.3 metre-long capsule. While it similarly uses a "fine-bubble" technology, it also has a fine mist shower function.

The entire bathing process, including drying, takes about 15 minutes.

Additionally, the machine is equipped with sensors to monitor the user's health during bath, and it will play relaxing visuals and music to enhance the bathing experience.

According to The Japan Times, home electronics retailer Yamada Holdings will sell the device at its flagship store in Tokyo, but has not decided when sales will begin.

The price is estimated to be around 60 million yen (S$493,000).

A hotel in Osaka, Dotonbori Crystal Hotel III, recently purchased a "human washing machine" for its day spa.

Groups of up to four people can reserve the private room containing the device, with each 90-minute session costing 18,000 yen (S$150).

Guests, however, will need to wait for their turn to use the machine.





