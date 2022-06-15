HungryGoWhere is back: Grab buys, relaunches food portal

Grab on Wednesday (June 15) said it has bought and relaunched food reviews and restaurant reservations site HungryGoWhere and its accompanying social media channels.

The site, which provides food reviews, deals and allows users to make restaurant reservations, was previously owned by Singtel and had closed in 2021.

Grab said the new HungryGoWhere brand will aim to "address the growing interest of diners to reconnect with our local food scene in much deeper ways", as the dining scene regains vibrancy amid the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On top of restaurant reviews, deals and reservations, the site will also spotlight up-and-coming personalities and the origins of popular foods.

Grab said the site will leverage insights derived from its superapp data, including popular food trends and frequently visited places in Singapore.

Relevant stories on HungryGoWhere will also be shared on the Grab app and on Grab's marketing channels.

Cifer Ong, managing director of strategy and partnerships at Grab Singapore, said: “Eventually, we want to establish Grab and our associated brands as the go-to source for diners seeking the best food recommendations and F&B (food and beverage) brands looking to grow their business.”

HungryGoWhere shut earlier in July 2021. Then, Singtel – which acquired HungryGoWhere in 2012 for $12 million – said the site faced severe challenges from competition in the industry, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.

The closure also came as Singtel was undergoing a strategic review of its digital businesses Amobee and Trustwave, and a year after it closed streaming service Hooq Digital.

