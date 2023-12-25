Hunting for the perfect red lipstick this festive season

As the holidays approach, we're all eager to don our finest attire and jewelry. The missing piece? The perfect red lipstick. After all, what is Christmas without the iconic colour red? If you've struggled in the past to find the ideal red lip shade, fret not — our guide to red lipsticks is here to ensure you rock your festive glam for years to come!

How to find the right shade

Let's take it from the top — red lipstick is known to be an absolute classic that has stood the test of time, dating all the way back to ancient Egypt. Bestowing great confidence and effortless glam, there's no denying that red lipstick can be dubbed as the 'little black dress' of your makeup collection.

But the fact is, everyone has different skin tones and different undertones; not to mention, there's yet to be a universal shade of red lipstick that just does the trick for everyone universally. So before you go ahead and snag that lipstick that's been lingering in your shopping cart, let's just make sure you're getting the perfect red shade for you.

First things first, identifying your skin's undertone can really make or break your choice of lipstick, and it's the ultimate game-changer for your colour options. So here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Checking the hue of your veins

Let's dive into a clever trick for pinpointing your skin's undertone. Examine the colour of the veins on the underside of your wrist. If they lean towards blue, chances are you have a cool skin undertone.

Alternatively, a greenish tint indicates a warm skin undertone. Now, if you spot a blend of both green and blue veins, congratulations, you're rocking a neutral undertone. Remember to conduct this check under natural light for an accurate read; ensuring you towards the perfect red lipstick.

Matching jewelry finishes to your tone

If the vein hack has left you squinting or uncertain, another method to determine your skin's undertone is by examining your compatibility with different jewelry finishes. Take note of how your skin reacts to various metals. If silver jewelry effortlessly enhances your natural allure, it's a sure sign of a cool undertone.

On the other hand, if gold jewelry beautifully complements your complexion, it strongly suggests a warm undertone. Now, here's a fun twist: if you're able to pull off or feel comfortable in both silver and gold jewelry, it's quite possible that you boast a neutral skin undertone, granting you the freedom to enjoy the best of both worlds.

The best shade for you

Now that you’ve pinpointed your undertone, let’s dive in and explore the hues of red that work best with your skin. In this section, we’ll be sharing the types of red that complement both your undertone and skin tone, ensuring a perfect finish.

For warm undertones

If you have warm, golden undertones, opt for warm reds to complement your skin. These reds showcase golden or peachy undertones, exuding a fiery elegance, akin to the timeless fire engine red.

If your skin tends to be on the fair end, consider going for reds featuring subtle hints of orange. For medium skin tones, try leaning towards reds with hints of pink. Lastly, deeper skin tones will appear stunning in red shades that verge into tawny, or brown territory, such as a brick red.

Try: KVD Beauty's Everlasting Hyperlight Vegan Transferproof Liquid Lipstick in shade Firespike (S$35) for fair skin. NARS' Powermatte Lip Pigment Lipstick in shade, Don't Stop (S$44) for medium skin. MAC Cosmetics' Powder Kiss Lipstick in shade Marrakesh-mere (S$42) for deep skin.

For cool undertones

For those with cool, rosy undertones in their skin, opt for blue-toned reds to complement your complexion. These cool-toned red shades, featuring blue or pink undertones like cherry or sangria reds, work wonders for enhancing the beauty of cooler skin tones.

If your skin is fair, go for a ruby red hue that pops perfectly. Medium skin tones can rock a true-blue red lipstick, not only for its great look but also to make your teeth look brighter and whiter. Deeper shades can explore the dark berry or plum realm, which is perfect if you're into a vampy look.

Try: MAC Cosmetics' Retro Matte Lipstick in shade, Ruby Woo (S$38) for fair skin. Yves Saint Laurent's Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick in shade Rouge Paradoxe (S$62) for medium skin. Bobbi Brown's Crushed Lip Colour Lipstick in shade Blackberry (S$54) for deep skin.

For neutral undertones

If you're a neutral undertone lucky for you as you have the versatility to rock red lipsticks ranging from blue-based to peach-toned hues, effortlessly pulling off classic red shades, and enjoying the freedom to experiment with various red hues.

Feeling indecisive? Opt for a universally-flattering true red shade to make a confident and bold statement — you can't go wrong here.

Try: Make Up For Ever's Rouge Artist For Ever Matte Lipstick in shade, Steady Red Poppy (S$39) for fair skin. Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in shade, Uncensored (S$42) for medium skin. Sephora Collection's Cream Lip Stain in shade, Always Red (S$22) for deep skin.

This article was first published in City Nomads.