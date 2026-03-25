Same same but different: Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo is now Xin Cheng Yong Tau Foo

If you were a regular customer of Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo, you might want to give Xin Cheng Yong Tau Foo a try.

The stall, which opened on March 19, has taken over the unit where Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo used to be in the same Toa Payoh coffee shop.

Xin Cheng Yong Tau Foo offers over 40 types of ingredients, including meatballs that are made in-store daily, as well as stuffed eggplant and fishcake.

Prices range from 80 cents to $1 per ingredient, with a minimum order of five pieces.

The addition of rice or noodles such as kway teow, beehoon, instant noodles, and yellow mee costs another dollar.

Xin Cheng Yong Tau Foo also serves Yam Rice ($1.80), which Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo was known for.

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The spread of ingredients is not the only thing familiar about this eatery.

A customer, who patronised Xin Cheng Yong Tau Foo on March 21, noted similarities between the two stalls and said her yong tau foo order tasted the same.

"The noodles were very nice and al dente without an alkaline taste. The chilli sauce was also very spicy. Overall, I was very happy to eat this again," she wrote in a post on the Singapore Heritage Food Facebook page.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the owner of Hai Fong kopitiam and Xin Cheng Yong Tau Foo had offered Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo owner Tang Mei Woon to stay on and run the stall, but the latter did not finalise the matter.

He had planned for the yong tau foo stall to open together with the revamped coffee shop in March.

"I told her staff that waiting indefinitely was not a solution, so I decided to open the stall myself," he said.

The staff manages most of the preparations the way they used to at Hup Chong, he said, except the signature meatballs that were developed by Xin Cheng through trial and error.

Meanwhile, Mei Woon told the Chinese evening daily that her former staff had informed her they would be working at the new stall.

"I'm glad that they've found new jobs. After all, we've worked together for years."

After 40 years in Toa Payoh, Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo shuttered in January. About a month before its closure, the eatery went viral for its response to citizen journalism site Stomp's criticism of its prices.

Address: 203 Toa Payoh North, #01-1121, Singapore 310203

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm daily

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com