Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit review: Absolute convenience and city views

After our first experience in central Vietnam‘s coastal city of Danang, where modern, design-forward spaces were a highlight, we were certainly looking forward to our next Hyatt Regency, particularly since it’s in one of our favourite cities in the world.

Perfect for business and lifestyle travellers alike, Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit is a well connected and luxurious abode for your shenanigans in Bangkok.

Location & Space

Conveniently located on the main thoroughfare of Sukhumvit Road, the hotel boasts direct access to the BTS skytrain Nana Station via a sky bridge.

Designed by Thai interior design company PIA, the 273-key property is reminiscent of a modern Thai house, evident even from the lobby.

The contemporary aesthetics and furniture are complemented by love-themed sculptures, the works of local artist, Ajarn Nontiwat Jantanapalin, along with other art pieces and faux trees that line up with the lush greenery outdoors.

Rooms

Rooms at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit start from a spacious 377 square feet (35 square meters) for a Standard Room and feature floor-to-ceiling windows.

We lucked out with an upgrade to their expansive Regency Suite on level 12. Complete with a living room, a comfortable workspace, a walk-in wardrobe, and even a guest bathroom, it doesn’t get more luxurious in the Nana neighbourhood than this.

The patterns on the carpet can get a little distracting, but we love the warm neutral palette of the fabrics and furnishings. Adjacent to the living room stands the minibar as well as coffee and tea facilities, stocked with quality Dilmah tea and Spinelli coffee capsules.

The bedsides sport universal outlets with USB ports for the modern and connected traveller, and the complimentary high-speed internet was good enough for some Netflix and chill, though we made use of the 55-inch TV once the blackout curtains were drawn.

My favourite part of the room, however, was the bathroom, because there’s nothing better than admiring the incredible cityscape at night while soaking off the grime of a day well spent in the tub. The separate rain shower offered decent water pressure. While not a known luxury brand, the Portico bath amenities are purportedly paraben free, phthalate free, and cruelty free.

Another highlight of the Hyatt Regency hospitality is the list of amenities available on the card in the bathroom – like hair curlers, hair straighteners, shavers, and so on.

Facilities & Services

Suites and Club rooms have access to the Regency Club Lounge on the 27th floor, which serves breakfast, light snacks, and hors d’oeuvres.

Again, Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit brings to the fore the views – sunset at the terrace within the lounge are a must. In terms of offerings, boozy beverages during cocktail hours of 5.30pm to 7.30pm include beer, spirits, and wines.

During our stay, the wine selection was Australian, including bubbles from Brushtail Estate that was great with cheeses. While the food selection was not large, it’s worth snacking on some of their Thai dishes and desserts.

As for other lifestyle amenities, take a dip in the freeform pool on level six. The greenery might not be able to completely block out the cacophony of downtown Bangkok, but it serves its function as a refreshing respite along with a whirl pool and pool bar.

Also on the same level is the hotel’s 24-hour gym, equipped with a cardio zone, strength zone, and free weights.

F&B

Market Café is the hotel’s 24-hour restaurant that caters the breakfast affair to most guests. The casual atmosphere is inspired by local markets, and during high season, it does get very busy during peak breakfast hours.

Look forward to the usual international buffet line-up you’d expect of luxury hotels that include freshly squeezed juices and live stations, whilst eggs are cooked to order and served to your table.

At the moment, Market Café has also partnered with Michelin-starred Khao restaurant to showcase a dinner menu featuring their signatures.

Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit is located at 1 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand, p. +66 2 098 1234.