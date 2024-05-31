The hybrid Porsche 911 has arrived with more power and less emissions

Porsche has launched the updated 911 Carrera GTS, the first road-legal 911 with a hybrid motor.

The new hybrid 911 Carrera GTS is launched alongside a new, more powerful, 911 Carrera. These two cars are Porsche's latest and last product launches this year, after recently announcing new versions of the Panamera, Taycan, and Macan.

The new Carrera GTS uses a motorsport-derived hybrid system with an electric turbocharger that utilises an electric motor between the compressor and turbine to instantly bring the turbocharger up to speed for zero-lag performance.

The electric motor in the turbocharger also functions as a generator, producing up to 11kW (14hp) of electric power. As a result of this new wastegate-free electric turbo, the Carrera GTS now only has one turbo instead of two for more responsive power delivery.

The new hybrid powertrain also comprises another electric motor that's integrated into the 8-speed PDK gearbox to support the engine with up to 150Nm and 40kW (53hp) of extra torque/power.

The electric motors and the 3.6-litre boxer engine combined have a total system output of 533hp and 610Nm of torque, 60hp up on the previous generation. Although there is a 50kg gain in weight, the new Carrera GTS can hit 100km/h from zero in three seconds flat and reach 312km/h flat out, faster in both metrics than the previous GTS.

And thanks to the hybridisation, the new Carrera GTS manages these performance gains while simultaneously reducing CO2 emissions.

The new 911 Carrera still sports the twin-turbo, 3-litre, flat-six engine but it's been completely revamped with new parts like the intercooler from the Turbo models and the turbos from the GTS. With these new bits, the 911 Carrera also manages to have reduced emissions while getting a boost in power to 388hp and 450Nm of torque.

The new Carrera GTS also receives a revised suspension setup with variable dampers, a 10mm drop in ride height, and rear-wheel steering as standard.

The Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control system has now also been integrated into the high-voltage hybrid system for more flexible and precise adjustments.

Porsche has also updated the aerodynamics of the 911 with new, model-specific bumpers and larger cooling vents at the front of the car. A combination of active flaps and an adaptive front diffuser can direct airflow as required for either increased cooling or decreased drag.

For all coupe variants, the new 911 has been designed as a two-seater as standard with an option to include two rear seats and no charge. The rest of the interior has also been updated with a redesigned multi-function steering wheel, a cooled wireless charging compartment for smartphones, and a 12.6-inch fully digital gauge cluster.

The new 911 is also the first Porsche to feature the increased integration of Apple CarPlay into the car. It can now display information directly to the instrument cluster as well as enable vehicle functions to be operated directly within CarPlay, for example using Siri.

The 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS will be coming to Singapore but pricing and delivery information will only be announced at a later date.

This article was first published in Motorist.