Hydrating moisturisers that won't leave your skin sticky in Singapore's weather

Any beauty person can tell you how important moisturisers are in one’s skincare routine.

But almost everyone living in Singapore is often faced with this one, pressing skincare dilemma: the hot and humid weather often means that your complexion is quick to turn oily and feel sticky, yet it gets dehydrated just as fast once you duck into the comfort of an air-conditioned building.

So, what’s a girl to do? The answer lies in finding the right type of moisturiser for our weather.

Emulsions are a good option as they are essentially oil-in-water formulas that help to restore skin’s protective barrier without aggravating shine and oiliness.

Due to their lightweight textures, emulsions are also more comfortable to apply and leave on in humid climates like ours.

And if your skin starts to get drier than usual after you’ve spent long hours in an air-conditioned space, you can always spritz on a facial mist through the day.

AVENE HYDRANCE LIGHT HYDRATING EMULSION (40ML), $46.90

Have normal/combination skin that is also sensitive but dehydrated?

What you need is a lightweight moisturiser that can restore your oil-water balance without aggravating your skin condition.