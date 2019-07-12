Hydrating moisturisers that won't leave your skin sticky in Singapore's weather

Any beauty person can tell you how important moisturisers are in one’s skincare routine.
But almost everyone living in Singapore is often faced with this one, pressing skincare dilemma: the hot and humid weather often means that your complexion is quick to turn oily and feel sticky, yet it gets dehydrated just as fast once you duck into the comfort of an air-conditioned building.
So, what’s a girl to do? The answer lies in finding the right type of moisturiser for our weather.
Emulsions are a good option as they are essentially oil-in-water formulas that help to restore skin’s protective barrier without aggravating shine and oiliness.
Due to their lightweight textures, emulsions are also more comfortable to apply and leave on in humid climates like ours.
And if your skin starts to get drier than usual after you’ve spent long hours in an air-conditioned space, you can always spritz on a facial mist through the day.
AVENE HYDRANCE LIGHT HYDRATING EMULSION (40ML), $46.90
Have normal/combination skin that is also sensitive but dehydrated?
What you need is a lightweight moisturiser that can restore your oil-water balance without aggravating your skin condition.
Try Avene's Hydrance Light Hydrating Emulsion, which provides hydration of up to 24 hours sans a greasy afterfeel.
Pair it with the Hydrance Intense Rehydrating Serum, $79.90, (to be used before the emulsion) to strengthen skin's barrier and keep skin smooth and supple.
INNISFREE GREEN TEA SEED ESSENCE-IN-LOTION, $32
The latest addition to the brand’s bestselling green tea line, this emulsion features the newly improved Fresh Green Tea Water 2.0, a key ingredient that is said to be 3.5 times more potent than the original formula.
It also contains 16 kinds of amino acids to deliver and lock in moisture so that skin stays dewy all day.
HERA AQUABOLIC REFRESHING EMULSION, $60
Perfect for those with oily or combination skin, this refreshing lotion contains lotus flower extract to nourish skin and a host of bio-minerals to help regulate skin’s sebum and moisture levels for a balanced complexion.
BENEFIT COSMETICS TRIPLE PERFORMING FACIAL EMULSION, $56
Formulated with a brightening and moisturising complex to boost luminosity and plump skin, this will give your mien a lit-from-within glow.
It also contains plant extracts to nourish skin and comes with SPF15 PA++ protection.
LANEIGE WHITE DEW EMULSION, $45
This milky emulsion is formulated with a patented brightening technology to visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots.
It helps to even out skin tone while replenishing moisture levels.
MAMONDE MOISTURECERAMIDE INTENSE EMULSION, $32
This newly reformulated emulsion contains twice as much hibiscus extract as its predecessor, which means it’s more effective in strengthening skin’s natural moisture barrier to minimise damage from harmful environmental aggressors.
Expect clear and supple skin.
THREE TREATMENT EMULSION, $109
Made with 99 per cent naturally derived ingredients, this silky emulsion restores skin’s moisture and sebum levels.
Its two key ingredients – laurel leaf oil and frankincense oil – work together to strengthen skin’s barrier function, protecting it against harmful environmental aggressors like pollution, dirt and dust.