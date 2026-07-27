HyperDrive at Sentosa to host several rounds of the Sodi World Series E-Sprint Cup

Karting enthusiasts and racers who are keen to test their mettle and represent Singapore on the world stage can attempt to do so by participating in races at the Sodi World Series E-Sprint Cup.

These races will be hosted by HyperDrive, which is in The Palawan @ Sentosa. HyperDrive is Singapore’s only Sodi World Series E-Sprint track.

The Sodi World Series is a global karting championship that drivers can compete in to earn points and climb the worldwide rankings. The E-Sprint Cup is the electric division of the Sodi World Series. In Singapore, HyperDrive is the only Sodi World Series E-Sprint track.

The race schedule is as follows:

Rounds 1 and 2 — July 26, 8.15am to 2pm

Rounds 3 and 4 — Aug 23, 8.15am to 2pm

Rounds 5 and 6 — Sept 27, 8.15am to 2pm

Rounds 7 and 8 — Nov 1, 8.15am to 2pm

To qualify, each driver must be 18 years old and above, be at least 140cm tall, and have a valid car or motorcycle licence. He or she must also clock a lap time of 35.5 seconds or quicker at the Novice level.

Fans of the series who wish to catch the action, can purchase tickets. Each ticket costs $168 per person and grants entry to two rounds.

This article was first published in Torque. Permission required for reproduction.