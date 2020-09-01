Hyundai and BTS launch dedicated Ioniq brand song

Hyundai Motor Company and Global superstars BTS have released a new song, Ioniq: I'm On It, as a following event to Hyundai Motor's launch campaign of its new The brand song Ioniq: I'm On It gives voice in line with Ioniq's goal to offer customer-centric EV experiences centred on connected lifestyle solutions.

The song's lyrics - sung and rapped by BTS's RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - express feelings of discovery, curiosity, hope, creativity, and inspiration for the future, affirmed by the refrain 'Ioniq takes me there.' The music video also features Hyundai's latest As Hyundai Motor's new dedicated EV brand, Ioniq reinforces the company's commitment to clean mobility and reflects its ongoing transformation as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

Under Ioniq, Hyundai Motor plans to introduce three new dedicated EV models over the next four years with more innovative models to follow, including the Ioniq 5, a mid-sized CUV, the Ioniq 6, a sedan, and the Ioniq 7, a large SUV.