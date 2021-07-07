Hyundai Elantra N revealed in new teaser images

Hyundai has offered up more of teaser images of the Elantra N, the latest addition to its high-performance N range.
The teaser images reveal that the performance sedan will get bright red N dedicated side sills.
These will better channel airflow and visually lower the car.
And at the rear, the Elantra N also gets an N-exclusive rear spoiler for increased driving stability at high speeds.
Bold black trim beneath the rear bumper and a dual single exhaust will further distinguish the Elantra N here.
This article was first published in Torque.