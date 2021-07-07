Hyundai Elantra N revealed in new teaser images

Hyundai has offered up more of teaser images of the Elantra N, the latest addition to its high-performance N range.

The teaser images reveal that the performance sedan will get bright red N dedicated side sills.

These will better channel airflow and visually lower the car.

PHOTO: Hyundai

And at the rear, the Elantra N also gets an N-exclusive rear spoiler for increased driving stability at high speeds.

Bold black trim beneath the rear bumper and a dual single exhaust will further distinguish the Elantra N here.