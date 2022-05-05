Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition announced

Hyundai has announced the (take a breath) i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition model.

The carmaker used feedback from the market, media and N fans in developing the special model, which is only available in Phantom Black Pearl and Serenity White Pearl. Only 800 units are to be made.

Unique equipment includes black Hyundai badges, dedicated Drive-N badges on the front fenders in dark bronze matte, and forged 19-inch alloy wheels, also in a dark bronze matte finish.

The badges also display the GPS coordinates for the Nurburgring circuit in Germany, where the Hyundai Motor Europe Test Centre is located.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Each i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition model has been given a racier interior, too. The steering wheel, gear lever, handbrake and arm rest covered in Alcantara with red stitching. The seat belts, seat stitching and N buttons on the steering wheel are all finished in red as well.

Powering this model is a turbocharged 2-litre 4-cylinder that pumps out 276hp and 392Nm. It is paired to Hyundai's own 8-speed dual-clutch (wet-type) gearbox.

PHOTO: Hyundai

This article was first published in Torque.