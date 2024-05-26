Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first drive review: Arguably one of the best all-electric driver's car ever created

This Hyundai Ioniq 5 N isn't exactly a hot hatch because it's a few sizes too big, but to call it a sports compact SUV sounds a tad overkill. So you'll have to pardon me when I say I'm a bit lost on this.

What I do know, though, is that I want one.

Oh, that was unexpected, dude!

To cut the long story short, I want the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N not because it looks cool or because the regular Hyundai Ioniq 5 bagged the Sgcarmart Car of the Year last year. It's simply because this silent sentinel is nothing short of sensational.

See, Hyundai's N division has made fundamental changes under the skin of the regular Ioniq 5, changes that have strengthened the car considerably by incorporating more welding points as well as adding adhesive for the sake of improved rigidity of 15 per cent to 20 per cent. All in good nature to ensure the car lives up to the 'N' badge.

The Ioniq 5 N, with its sporty low-slung disposition, is enhanced by an aggressive-looking front fascia and enlarged rear diffuser. Underneath it, according to Hyundai's Senior Executive, the steering column, subframe and chassis, among others, have all been beefed up, too.

The drive must be something else?

What has also been beefed up, obviously, is the output of the car. Thanks to two electric motors — one on the front axle and one on the rear to provide an all-wheel driven capability — the Ioniq 5 N is good for a generous dose of 641bhp and 770Nm (with N Grin Boost).

As a result, the 0 to 100km/h dash is dispatched in just 3.4 seconds, just before the all-electric sports beefcake hits the top speed of 260km/h. I won't lie, the Ioniq 5 N is blistering quick, quicker than a lot of electric vehicles (EVs) on paper and it does feel that way.

But it's very easy to become cynical about how fast EVs are, especially when many of them are hasty on the straights, grippy enough around bends, but are lacking in character and engagement.

Thus, more than its smashing speed, it's safe to say that it's the way the Ioniq 5 N moves on the tarmac that separates itself from the rest of the pack. Its tight body control, communicative steering as well as astonishing grip make the car so connected and tied down to the tarmac (even as a passenger in the car).

During my time with the car doing sprint races, I suspect there'll be very little cars that can keep up, and that will easily put a smile on your face.

And if you're worried about range, the 84kWh battery will see to about 450km of range on a full charge. Of which, once you're down to the last 10 per cent, fast charging via a DC charger will take just 18 minutes for the car to be juiced up to 80 per cent.

Ample customisable preferences

The range of the car depends on how you pilot it, more so when there is a vast array of settings — enough to make your head spin when you see them on paper — but it's surprisingly easy to learn them with a result that's nothing less than phenomenal once you find a setting that wets your palate.

For starters, your three regular modes — Eco, Normal and Sport — are still there, but you do get to access different settings in the N menu via the infotainment screen. Here, from the settings of the steering weight and damper stiffness to the suspension and e-LSD, you are able to customise the driving experience to your heart's content.

And that's not all. Hyundai decided to introduce a system that mimics an eight-speed gearbox. Novel yet dubious and gimmicky at first, until you try it.

As a matter of fact, it doesn't take long before it sounds natural and real. Yes, real. And with this comes three different sounds you can choose from — Ignition, Evolution (my favourite) and Supersonic — under the N Active Sound+. Extremely silly, but it's giggly nonetheless when you have them turned on.

In a way, the Ioniq 5 N is that kind of addictive EV that has a sense of humour. The way the car bounces as you upshift at full throttle, accompanied by a faux exhaust sound, is simply exceptional, even if my time with the car was short.

It just wouldn't be possible and properly justified to get through all of the Ioniq 5 N's drive and customisable modes in just a handful of laps in eight different driving courses at HMG Driving Experience Centre, considering the car's first rate dynamics and monumental performance.

I have to try it!

Thankfully, the opportunity to do an in-depth test drive will be possible, since the Ioniq 5 N is slated to be launched in Singapore in the fourth quarter of this year. The Open Market Value (OMV) of the car will be approximately $58,000, so there's a good chance the car will set you back between $250,000 and $300,000, inclusive of COE.

Would I get one with my own money? I would in a heartbeat, but the annual road tax worries me. If nothing is done by the Government to help ease the ownership of EVs, then owning an Ioniq 5 N alone will no longer make sense, since the annual maintenance of the car will outdo any monetary savings compared to a regular internal combustion engine vehicle.

I could choose to have a regular Ioniq 5, or Ioniq 6, or even any other EV for that matter, but they are nothing quite like the car you see here.

The Ioniq 5 N is a car that will make you smile, one that you can meddle with on the road without any guilt of pollution, one that can serve not just yourself as a driver, but also as a highly functional, spacious and comfortable car to your family.

And that's the fundamental aspect of the Ioniq 5 N. It's an all rounder that can let you speed off to the track early in the morning, do laps after laps at the circuit and then waft back home for dinner with the family in comfort.

So do please pardon me when I say that I don't even care if it's a giant hatchback or a compact SUV or a crossover. Yes, I am still a bit lost on how to categorise the Ioniq 5 N and, in all honesty, I really couldn't care less.

All I do care about right now is that I want one.

What we like

Hunkered down, aggressive-looking disposition

Stable around the track at high speeds

"Eight-speed gearbox" feels natural and sounds exciting

Highly customisable driving setup

What we dislike

Annual road tax will be high

