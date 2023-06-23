Hyundai Ioniq 5 Prestige's spacious cabin and competent drivetrain earmark it for global success

Made-in-Singapore. Perhaps I'm just from the wrong generation, or maybe it's because I'm a bit of a homebody, but the label has never had any appeal to me.

The Ford Factory has been a museum as far as I can remember, and I hate the odour of that Axe medicated oil. Secretlab gaming chairs? I've seen reviews of them go either way, and those bottles of NEWater that used to be given out tasted just like any other brand of bottled water to me.

And after a quick glance at the figures for this made-in-Singapore Ioniq 5, it looks like this car is going to have some difficulty standing out as well. At $206,800 for this 'Prestige' trim 58kWh car, it has an asking price close to the MG 4 , which has a 64kWh battery.

Only "Prestige" trim cars and above come with the Parametric Pixel head lights - the lower "Exclusive" trim cars will come with Multi-faceted LED items. PHOTO: sgCarMart

And if you're willing to expand your seach to electric crossovers, this Ioniq 5 sits right between the 100kW BYD Atto 3 (yours from $174,888), and the Kia Niro Electric (starting from $212,999), while utilising a smaller battery than both (all prices as of June 16, 2023).

Distinctive design

It's a good thing then, that the Ioniq 5 is such a looker. From those sleek Parametric Pixel lights (only available on 'Prestige' trims and higher) to the unique inverted 'Z' shape courtesy of the stamping that forms the doors, and that sizeable rear spoiler, the Ioniq 5 looks like it came right from the future.

This "Prestige" trim Ioniq 5 comes packed with numerous safety features. PHOTOL: sgCarMart

But don't let its charming hatchback profile fool you. This is not a small vehicle. At 4,635mm long and 1,890mm wide, it's only slightly smaller than the BMW iX3 . And its 3,000mm wheelbase has even the new BMW i5 beat.

Sumptuous space

These generous exterior dimensions translate into good space in the cabin for all passengers, with the general sense of spaciousness further aided by a panoramic sunroof.

And being built atop Hyundai's E-GMP electric vehicle dedicated platform also means there's a flat floor for rear passengers, while those seated in front have the option of sliding the centre console back, which will free up space to allow for a cheeky game of footsie between you and the front passenger while on the road.

Rear seats can slide fore and aft to allow you to trade passenger knee room for more luggage space. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Not that you're going to run out of things to play with from within the twin 12.3-inch screens that serve as the instrument cluster and infotainment screen in the Ioniq 5.

The former comes with a plethora of symbols and numbers littered throughout, so a short break for familiarisation is definitely in order when you first step into one example. Thankfully, the infotainment screen adopts a more intuitive layout that should be familiar to those coming from more recent Hyundai or Kia products.

A dedicated air-conditioning panel (left) is easy to use, and works with ventilated seats (right) to ensure you're always cool. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The infotainment system even comes with a search function if you need to find something specific, and there's a separate panel that houses all your air-conditioning controls so making adjustments on the fly are easier. Those that get hot behind the wheel will also be pleased to note that the system here is outright chilly, and 'Prestige' trim cars and above even get the benefit of ventilated front seats.

Luggage space here additionally totals 527 litres, which just about beats out SUVs such as the Nissan Qashqai or the Peugeot 3008.

Refined ride

Take the helm of the Ioniq 5 yourself and its premium over its rivals becomes well justified.

With a total of 350Nm of torque to deploy, the Ioniq 5 easily shrugs off its not insignificant 2,015kg kerb weight, giving the impression that it has more than 143bhp to deploy. Accelerative strength does taper off once you climb up to highway speeds, however, so if you want effortless ability for your drives up North, you'll want to shop for the variants equipped with the 77kWh battery that start with a power output from 225bhp.

Stick to Singaporean roads and you'll hardly find any drive that will give this 143bhp Ioniq 5 difficulty. Ride pliancy here is sufficient, although the car does pick up a fair number of the ruts from the road and pass them into the cabin. Thankfully the Ioniq 5 is always quiet, whether you're on the highway or charging from traffic light to traffic light.

You can eaily find nearby chargers with the Ioniq Care+ App, and the car can charge at a maximum of 350kW. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Driving the Ioniq 5 in traffic is also made easy thanks to the paddle shifters on the steering wheel that allow you to quickly adjust the level of regenerative braking you need, and a steering wheel that weighs up nicely should you opt to carry more speed into a corner.

Those coming from smaller vehicles will take a bit to get used to the width of the Ioniq 5, but even so, there's Lane Keeping Assist (available on all trims) and Blind Sport View Monitor (for 'Prestige' trims and above) to keep you within the lane even if you do get a little distracted during those footsie sessions.

Buy one and you won't just be getting a car, you'll also have a distinctive piece of local automotive history. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Our three-day drive in the Ioniq 5 returned an energy consumption rate of 5.9km/kWh, which should mean you'll be able to hit 340km between charging sessions. And with the ability to charge at up to 350kW, keeping the battery of the Ioniq 5 charged should only get easier as more ultra-fast chargers make their way here.

Iconic product

For its well-rounded abilities as well as its futuristic design, this Ioniq 5 strikes as quite the appealing overall product. Throw in the fact that is quite the historical item as a distinctive made-in Singapore product, and it rightly justifies its asking price.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.