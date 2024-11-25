Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prestige 53kWh review: A made-in-Singapore car that's stylish and well-built

If you're under 40 years old, the idea of a Singapore-made car will seem like an alien concept to you. After all, we're not exactly a car-friendly nation, what with our exorbitant taxes and restrictive policies that are designed to discourage car usage.

And yet, there is an actual factory on our tiny island churning out cars for sale. Yes, you can buy a made-in-Singapore car in 2024, in the form of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 featured here.

Is the Hyundai Ioniq 6 actually made in Singapore?

Well, technically, the car is assembled at Hyundai's Bulim Avenue facility in Jurong. That means that the actual parts are manufactured overseas, and then shipped here to be put together, like a jigsaw puzzle of sorts.

Nevertheless, it's all a matter of semantics. The car proudly wears a 'made in Singapore' label, so who are we to argue?

[[nid:707714]]

The Ioniq 6 is actually the second model to be assembled locally by Hyundai, following the Ioniq 5 which kickstarted local production when the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore (HMGICS) opened in 2023.

What makes the locally-made Ioniq 6 special?

By and large, the Singaporean Ioniq 6 is not much different from those made in Korea. However, because of our unique vehicular regulations, some adaptations have been made to allow the car to comply with our rules and be competitive in our market.

The breakdown is a little bit complex, but the gist of it is that the locally-made Ioniq 6 comes in four variants: the Exclusive with the 53kWh battery, the Prestige with either the 53kWh or 77kWh battery, and the Inspiration with the 77kWh battery.

For Singapore specifically, the 53kWh battery models have had their power output adjusted to produce a maximum of 107kW/143hp, to enable them to qualify for a Category A COE. This is a slight reduction from the versions offered in overseas markets, which develop 111kW/149hp.

The car we have here is the Prestige 53kWh, which differs from the Exclusive variant mainly in terms of equipment. You can also have the Prestige trim with the larger 77kWh battery, or opt for the most powerful Inspiration model which comes with dual electric motors and all-wheel-drive.

What do you get for the money?

The Ioniq 6 Prestige does get quite a decent amount of spec, and highlights include a head-up display, a 360-degree surround-view parking camera, and Remote Smart Parking Assist, which allows you to move the car in and out of parking lots while you're standing outside, using just the key fob. It's quite a cool feature and not something you commonly see in cars at this price point and segment.

It also gets a bevy of collision assistance systems, all designed to help you avoid hitting other people, whether in front, at the side, at the back, while parking, or opening the doors. Basically, the Ioniq 6 will make it extremely difficult for you to crash into anything.

The car itself is quite a head-turner too, with its sleek, swooping design that looks quite sporty, complete with the rear spoiler that evokes hints of Porsche. Despite the sloping roofline, there is a decent amount of room inside for passengers without feeling too claustrophobic.

Generally, the Ioniq 6's interior is neatly designed and well made, with a combination of a large touchscreen and physical button controls that are a nice departure from the touchscreen-only setup of many other EVs.

There are a couple of oddities, like the placement of the window controls in the centre console, and the absence of wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, but on the whole, the Ioniq 6's cabin is a comfortable and pleasant place to be in.

How does it drive?

As mentioned earlier, the Prestige 53kWh version tested here produces an output of 107kW/143hp to enable it to slot in under COE Cat A. At the same time, it also churns out 350Nm of torque, which is the same as the 77kWh single-motor Prestige variant.

The net result is a car that performs decently under initial acceleration, but the reduced power does make itself known when you pin the throttle down further. It's not fast, for sure, with 0-100km/h coming in 9.4 seconds, but it's an experience that's similar to many of the Cat A EVs that have had their power artificially strangled in order to meet our regulations.

The Ioniq 6 does fare better in its handling though. The single electric motor drives the rear wheels, which enthusiasts will say is the 'correct' setup for fun driving. The car is fluid through the corners, and there is a sense of nimbleness that makes the Ioniq 6 feel smaller than its size suggests.

We've not driven the more powerful versions yet, so we can't tell whether there's any significant difference in the way they drive due to the extra weight of the larger batteries, but if power is not a major concern, the Prestige 53kWh should be more than adequate for most folks.

In terms of range, Hyundai quotes a figure of up to 429km on a full charge for the 53kWh battery, which is not too bad for regular usage. The larger batteries offer more range of course, with the Prestige 77kWh being able to go up to an impressive 614km on a full charge, and the more powerful Inspiration dual-motor model offering up to 519km of range.

Should I be patriotic and buy one?

Certainly, the novelty of a Singaporean-made car does hold a unique appeal for those who would like to 'support local'. But even based on its own merits, the Ioniq 6 is an impressive car that will please keen drivers and those looking for something stylish and comfortable to drive every day.

One thing that you can't escape from though is its price, which starts from around $200,000 with COE for the base variant. There are no special discounts or rebates when you buy a locally-made Hyundai, and the Ioniq 6 is no cheaper than its competitors in the market. You still have to pay COE and all the relevant associated taxes, such is the reality of buying a car in Singapore, regardless of where it is made.

It is a bit of a shame perhaps, because the Hyundai Ioniq 6 does deserve to succeed. But if you have about 200 grand to spare on a car and want to put your money back into our local industry, the Ioniq 6 is well worth considering.

[[nid:692598]]

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.