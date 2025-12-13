Hyundai Ioniq 9 makes Singapore debut

Komoco Motors ended 2025 with the launch of the Ioniq 9, the flagship electric model in Hyundai's electric lineup. The media event, which was held in their showroom along Alexandra Road, saw the introduction of not one, but three model variants.

The Ioniq 9 is available in Standard, which has a single motor and seven seats, while the range-topping, dual-motor Calligraphy can be had as either a six or seven-seater model.

Like its siblings, the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, the Ioniq 9 is underpinned by the E-GMP platform. Measuring 5,060mm long, 1,980mm wide, and 1,790mm tall, and with a wheelbase length of 3,130mm (the longest of any Hyundai model), the Ioniq 9's dimensions will be challenging for many carparks here.

Despite its size, however, the Ioniq 9 has a surprisingly low drag coefficient of 0.259Cd. Like its siblings, it features Parametric Pixels for the daytime running lights, head lights, and tail-lamps.

Inside, the high-tech cockpit is dominated by the panoramic curved display that combines the 12-inch instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen into one unit. To free up space on the centre console, switchgear is kept to a minimum, and the gear selector is located on the steering column.

Speaking of consoles, the Ioniq 9 features 'Universal Island 2.0'. The latest version offers 5.6 litres of storage in the upper tray, while the lower tray holds 12.6 litres. The entire console can be slid up to 190mm between the front seats and second row.

In terms of practicality, the boot offers 338 litres of space with the third-row seats in place, but when folded, this expands to 908 litres. There's also a frunk that offers 88 litres of space in the Standard model. For the Calligraphy models, the frunk volume shrinks to 52 litres.

The best seats in the Ioniq 9 are the captain's chairs in the six-seater variant, which have ventilation and heating, and extendable leg rests. These powered seats also automatically slide forwards and backwards at a touch of a button, making ingress/egress convenient for occupants in the third row.

On that note, in addition to having their own overhead air-con vents, third-row passengers also enjoy full-size seats with electric reclining functions.

The rear-wheel drive Ioniq 9 Standard has a single motor that produces 160kW (215bhp) and 350Nm of torque, which propel the large SUV from rest to 100km/h in 9.4 seconds. With a massive 110.3kWh battery, maximum range is 620km.

Meanwhile, the Ioniq 9 Calligraphy's dual motors deliver 226.1kW (303bhp) and 605Nm of torque. These figures enable the car to finish the century sprint in 6.7 seconds. Equipped with the same battery, total driving range stands at 600km.

Sgcarmart understands that the Ioniq 9 will be taking a stand in January 2026 at the Singapore Motor Show, where visitors will be able to get up close with the car.

Car Model Price at press time (inclusive of COE) Hyundai Ioniq 9 Standard 7-Seater 110.3kWh $309,999 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Calligraphy 7-Seater 110.3kWh $349,999 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Calligraphy 6-Seater 110.3kWh $355,999

This article was first published in sgCarMart.