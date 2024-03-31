Hyundai Kona Electric Standard Range Sunroof review: Significant strides forward, but enters hotly contested EV segment

When the original Hyundai Kona Electric was first introduced to Singapore back in 2019, electric vehicles (EVs) were still in their relative infancy on our tiny island. Through the whole of 2019, the EV population stood at 1,120, about 0.002 per cent of the total passenger car population.

It's now 2024, and the EV landscape has certainly evolved. At the end of 2023, the EV population has grown tenfold to 11,941, or 0.02 per cent of the total passenger car population.

It is into this changing landscape that the new second generation Kona Electric enters.

Recognisably different

If the car looks familiar, it's because it should. This second generation Kona is offered locally in both hybrid and electric forms, and we had previously already reviewed the hybrid model.

This electric version looks basically the same, with the exception of some small details. It's got the same bold, futuristic exterior, accented by the full-width light bar both front and rear.

Interestingly, this electric version gets a slightly different touch — the light bars feature some pixel-shaped detailing in roughly the middle third, which helps set it apart from its hybrid brethren. The charging port is also located at the front of the car.

That pixel design-motif also extends downwards towards both front and rear bumpers. And while the car has the same creases on its bodywork, I think this more muted colour (exclusive to the electric version) helps disguise it slightly. In all, it is an eye-catching car that certainly stands out on the road.

Move into the interior and it's much more familiar — this Kona Electric has almost exactly the same interior as the Hybrid, and you'll notice several design elements that is shared with other EV models in the broader Hyundai lineup.

It's a pleasant and well-equipped cabin. I like this new-generation steering wheel and in particular that the volume control is now a scrolling wheel instead of an up/down toggle button. The updated infotainment interface is visually more pleasant, and offers improved functionality like wireless Apple CarPlay.

The repositioned gear lever (now on the lower right side behind the steering wheel) means that the centre console has been freed up, and you get tons of storage space.

This particular test car is the 'Sunroof' variant, which is the higher-spec model. Besides the sunroof (obviously), other equipment that you get on this particular trim level include ventilated and electric front seats, an electric tailgate, wireless phone charging, and a head-up display. Well worth the extra $10,000, in my opinion.

The new generation model also has a 77mm longer wheelbase than before, and that translates to extra space for rear passengers. There's a completely flat floor, legroom is quite generous, and the sense of roominess is further helped by the white upholstery. And if you need to work on the go, there's also a 3-pin socket to charge your laptop, leveraging the car's V2L capabilities.

Greater refinement

On the road, the most immediate improvement with this new generation model is its overall polish and composure. Where the previous model had a slightly peculiar dynamic behaviour, this new model is fantastically sorted. Ride quality is high, noise insulation is good, and the car handles predictably and reassuringly.

It's worth pointing out that the electric motor has been downtuned for Singapore's market to meet Cat A COE requirements, and in this Standard Range model outputs 99kW and 255Nm of torque.

It's not slow, though. That's just the inherent nature of instant electric torque. There's never really a moment that you're left wanting for more power. Pickup is brisk, and the car accelerates effortlessly even when overtaking at highway speeds.

This Standard Range model gets a 48.6kWh battery that Hyundai says is good for 456km. I managed 6.8km/kWh, which is about 18 per cent off the claimed 8.3km/kWh. That would get me to around 340km on a full charge.

I would say that it's an acceptable disparity from the claimed figure, though I would caveat that I probably spent more time on city roads than highways, and the car had a decent amount of load in it through my test drive. Driven more carefully, I reckon you can get into the higher 300s, which is acceptable for a battery of this size.

Tough competition

Five years on from the first generation model, the Kona Electric has taken a significant step forward with this second generation. Besides a thorough visual rework, the car has also improved significantly in terms of functionality, refinement and overall capability.

It's certainly a compelling electric crossover. Practical and functional, while still delivering good electric capability for today and into tomorrow, the Kona Electric is an accomplished EV.

However, in that same five years, the industry has also made rapid advancements when it comes to EVs. When it was first launched, and even through its 2021 facelift, the Kona Electric was something of a niche EV choice. Today, there's fierce competition in this segment, headlined of course by the similarly-sized and similarly-priced BYD Atto 3.

Offered with a Cat A COE and at $179,888 (as of March 25, 2024) for this trim level, the new Kona Electric is priced competitively. But with that price tag in mind, somewhat ironically, the biggest challenge this Kona Electric may face is a car with the exact same badge and sitting in the same showroom — the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Yes, entry into that model range is slightly more expensive (though not significantly more), but you get all the quality, refinement and electric capability that these new generation Hyundai products embody, delivered in a more fascinating overall package.

Like for like, the Kona Electric delivers more equipment at its price point, an important distinction that potential shoppers should note. I just wonder how many shoppers will walk into the Hyundai showroom with this Kona Electric in mind and get their attentions turned toward the Ioniq 5 instead.

What we like

Distinctive exterior design

Spacious and airy cabin

Good equipment offering

Refined drivetrain and chassis

More than enough power for a Cat A model

What we dislike

Standard Range battery is slightly on the small side capacity-wise

Tough competition at this pricepoint

