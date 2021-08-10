Hyundai launches contactless EV test drives with Shell

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Komoco Motors, the official Hyundai agent in Singapore, has launched Hyundai Electric Motion, a programme that lets drivers book a 60-minute unaccompanied test drive in a Hyundai EV.

The initiative aims to give more drivers “a peek into the future of mobility”. It is being conducted in conjunction with Shell, which owns Greenlots, an EV charging solutions provider.

Through Greenlots, Shell offers Shell Recharge, a charging station for electric vehicles. There are currently 18 Shell stations around Singapore equipped with chargers.

Hyundai Electric Motion will run from Aug 5-18, 2021. During this period, customers can book a Hyundai Ioniq Electric at the Shell Paya Lebar station in MacPherson.

There are plans to roll out this service to more Shell stations in the coming months.

Drivers can book test drives via this link.

In line with safe management measures, the car will have a sanitiser that releases an odourless vapour every 20 seconds. This vapour is formulated to kill microbes in the air and on surfaces, to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

In addition, the test drive slots will be spaced an hour apart from each other to help ensure that drivers do not meet the next party.

This article was first published in Torque.