Hyundai launches made-in-Singapore Ioniq 6

On Friday morning (July 19), the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore (HMGICS) celebrated the launch of the first made-in-Singapore Ioniq 6s.

Guests at the media launch were also given the chance to have a taxi ride of the locally-assembled car on the Innovation Centre's Sky Track, and savour a specially-prepared menu at its in-house fine-dining restaurant, Na Oh.

The Ioniq 6, dubbed an "electrified streamliner" thanks to its, well, extremely streamlined silhouette was first launched in Singapore in a sole dual-motor all-wheel drive variant back in July last year, before a single-motor rear-wheel drive variant briefly hit our shores too at the 2024 Singapore Motor Show. Those cars, however, were manufactured in and imported from South Korea.

Now, all locally-sold units of the Ioniq 6 now also set to assembled at HMGICS moving forward. The made-in-Singapore Ioniq 6 is available in four different trim levels, out of which three powertrain variants will be available. In fact, you might notice that the model lineup mirrors exactly that of the made-in-Singapore Ioniq 5.

IONIQ 6 variants

The first two trims make the cut for a Category A COE, and starts with the Ioniq 6 Exclusive 53kWh, before moving up to the better-equipped Ioniq 6 Prestige 53kWh.

Both trims have a 53kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor that sends 143bhp and 350Nm of torque to the rear wheels. At launch, the two Cat A variants are retailing at under $200,000, inclusive of COE.

Moving into Cat B, the Ioniq 6 Prestige 77kWh also gets a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup, but sees a larger 77kWh battery powering a more powerful electric motor that puts out a maximum of 225bhp instead.

Interestingly, since the Ioniq 6 boasts a far more aerodynamically efficient body, the Prestige 77kWh trim now holds the honour of being the Hyundai EV with the longest range on our shores, with a WLTP range of up to 614km.

HMGICS has called this "the best of both worlds" since it blends slightly more power with the best all-electric range of the pack.

Meanwhile, the flagship of the refreshed range is the Ioniq 6 Inspiration 77kWh, which gets an extra electric motor mounted on the front axle, and is thus also all-wheel-drive.

Combined output from both motors is 321bhp and an incredible 605Nm of torque, sending the electric sedan from zero to 100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. At the same time, the Ioniq 6 Inspiration 77kWh still boasts a healthy WLTP-rated range of 514km.

While the single-motor trims ride on 18-inch wheels, marking the dual-motor Ioniq 6 Inspiration 77kWh on the outside are 20-inch wheels shod in ultra-high performance Michelin P Zero tyres.

On the inside, this range topping trim also gets an exclusive BOSE premium audio system, consisting of seven speakers and a subwoofer with an amplifier, as well as Hyundai's own e-ASD (Active Sound Design).

Regardless of which trim level buyers go for, however, the Ioniq 6 continues to delight with its space at the rear thanks to its flat floor and 2,950mm wheelbase, as well as calming and modern cockpit up front.

Standard across the range are twin 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment screen and instrument cluster, indoor and outdoor Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities, as well as a good suite of safety assistance features (these are enhanced further starting from the Prestige 53kWh trim).

Other goodies

Beyond just the expanded diversity of flavours available, potential buyers will be happy to note that the made-in-Singapore Ioniq 6 now boasts added functionality that previous units did not offer.

Among the enhanced (and unprecedented) connectivity features enabled by local production are seamless pairing with the Singapore-specific Hyundai Bluelink app and its Connected Car Services.

In addition, locally made Ioniq 6s are capable of receiving over-the-air (OTA) vehicle software updates as soon as they are released — which means that owners will be able to receive the newest improvements (such as the latest maps and infotainment features) without the need to visit a dealership.

The reintroduction of the Ioniq 6 now marks the third model line to be assembled with the Group's cell-based production platform in Jurong, after the Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 5 Robotaxi.

Speaking on the launch of the electric sedan, Dr. Hyun Sung Park, CEO of HMGICS, said, "We are pleased to launch our next made-in-Singapore EV, the IONIQ 6, through HMGICS's advanced manufacturing technologies with AI, Robotics, and Digital Twin."

"Along with the enhanced charging solutions our partners offer, we believe that the IONIQ 6 will offer an elevated quality and driving experience for customers in Singapore, easing the adoption of EVs and contributing to Singapore's sustainable ecosystem and mobility journey," he added.

The locally-assembled Ioniq 6 is now on sale, with prices starting from $192,150 for the Exclusive 53kWh RWD variant, including COE.

This article was first published in Torque. Permission required for reproduction.