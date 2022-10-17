Hyundai Motor Group wants to turn your car into a 'software defined vehicle'

SEOUL, KOREA - At a recent global press conference, Hyundai Motor Group announced its plans to transform all its vehicles to Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) by 2025. With over-the-air software updates, new EV platforms, and an operating system for all its models the brand is poised to enter a new digital age.

Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates for all models by 2025

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Similar to automakers Tesla and Polestar, Hyundai is now aiming to make all its models ‘Software Defined Vehicles’ by 2025. This includes vehicle functions like safety, convenience, connectivity, security, and even driving performance, which will all be able to be upgraded via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Customers will be able to perform this upgrade from anywhere at any time, without having to take it into a service centre. With this feature Hyundai aims to enhance residual value of its cars, although how that will integrate in a market like ours remains yet to be determined.

New models launched from 2023 onwards will come equipped with this OTA function, and will apply to not just the brand’s EVs but internal combustion engine vehicles as well.

The brand is also taking a leaf out of brands like BMW’s book by offering Feature on Demand services that give customers the ability to purchase extra features and functions for their vehicle.

EV platform to accelerate SDV transformation

To reduce the time to market from planning and manufacturing, Hyundai will be developing a shared hardware and software platform for its vehicles. Components will be able to be shared across different segments, thus increasing efficiency in vehicle development.

This takes form in two new EV platforms, eM and eS. These will be created under HMG’s Integrated Modular Architecture system.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The eM platform is being developed specifically for EVs across all segments and targets a 50-percent improvement in driving range on a single charge. It’s also being developed to support level 3 or higher autonomous driving tech and OTA software update features.

The eS platform meanwhile is targeted exclusively at Purpose Built Vehicles (ie the Kia Niro Plus, specifically for Korean taxi operators). The platform will have a structure flexible for use in delivery, logistics, and ride-hailing.

Connected Car Operating System (ccOS)

Hyundai is also creating its own operating system called Connected Car Operating System (ccOS) that will be hosted on NVIDIA Drive, the high-performance information processing semiconductor.

The ccOS will be able to support the data collected by sensors within the cameras and radars mounted on the vehicle.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

By 2030, HMG plans to invest 18 trillion won (18 billion SGD) in resources, including the establishment of a new Global Software Center to accelerate Software Defined Vehicle development and the brand’s software capabilities.

“By transforming all vehicles to Software Defined Vehicles by 2025, Hyundai Motor Group will completely redefine the concept of the automobile and take the lead in ushering in a never-before- experienced era of mobility,” shares Chung Kook Park, President and Head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor Group.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.