Hyundai N: A testament to Hyundai's automotive wizardry

In the ever-evolving world of automobiles, from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to electrified ones, a remarkable force has emerged — one where power, performance, and passion converge, one that transcends expectations and one that redefines automotive brilliance.

Too exaggerated? Not at all... Hyundai N, an adrenaline-fueled division of Hyundai Motors, doesn't just epitomise a profound transformation for the brand. With its brazen designs, exhilarating performance, and unwavering commitment to pushing the limits of driving pleasure, the 'N' letter showcases the remarkable capabilities and possibilities for the South Korean carmaker.

The experience of real driving

N cars such as the i30 N Fastback here evoke pure driving pleasure.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

You may not be able to feel what I feel, and I think that's ok. The truth is I do find myself exaggerating a bit about the N brand myself. However, it's hard not to. See, when it comes to driving experience, I have high expectations. We are at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, after all — a track with 14 twists and turns that can bring out the best or the worst in a vehicle.

Here, the Hyundai i30 N stands at the forefront of enthusiasm and excitement. Like a band composing a rock and roll hit soundtrack, Hyundai N head bangs an array of design prowess, technological wizardry, and mechanical mastery to create a stimulating spread for the driver. From the communicative steering and dynamic drivability to the exhilarating exhaust note and taut chassis, every element of the hot hatch is meticulously created to evoke unadulterated driving pleasure that will shame even the most well-established cars in its class.

Feisty, fast and fun

The updated Hyundai i30 N has a 2.0-litre engine that's good for 274bhp and 392Nm of torque.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

In a way, you could argue that the N brand itself defies conventions — conventions that set a stiff perimeter around a car that limits the very potential needed to make the car engaging. As I experienced, underneath the bonnet of the Hyundai i30 N lies a potent powertrain that's capable of delivering jaw-dropping acceleration and blistering speeds. In fact, the 2.0-litre four-pot turbocharged engine will send out the full 274bhp and 392Nm of torque to the front wheels from the word go.

With the hot hatch, it's more than just about the figures. Mated to a quick shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the i30 N fuses all the mechanical moving parts with sound aerodynamics to provide an unwavering road performance like no other. On the racetrack, the pure power and apt agility of the Hyundai hot hatchback are a testament to the South Korean carmaker's commitment to pushing the limits of automotive capability.

Looks to match the aggressive nature

The Hyundai i20 N looks good whether it's on the move or stationary.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Of course, all the performance in the world won't matter if the car looks as soulless and sickening as your ex-wife's expression when she walks in that front door. Here, at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, the Hyundai N cars are obviously built to captivate. I do suspect that the striking aesthetics of the cars are made to serve as an embodiment of Hyundai's design prowess. It's almost as though the people at Hyundai are sick of us thinking that they're just there to create boring cars.

With the N cars, Hyundai has the opportunity to prove that every contour, every line, and every curve can be carefully sculpted — not just to enhance aerodynamic efficiency but also to evoke a sense of inspiring beauty, a form to match its every function, a fusion of art and engineering.

More than just a track car

Hyundai N cars are more than just track cars — they excel as World Rally Championship cars too!

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Speaking of fusion, Hyundai N is more than just your regular hot hatch that can make your heart palpitate. An interesting day in Olbia, Italy, proves that the high-performance arm of Hyundai is as equally capable off-road as it is on-road.

The World Rally Championship that is held here showcases the unwavering commitment of the brand to the motorsport, with clever engineering of innovation as well as technological advancement to the Hyundai i20 cars. Yes, the Toyota GR Yaris does the same, and arguably quite successful too, if I may, but the Hyundai brand comes across as a fascinating underdog, one that deserves credit for challenging the status quo, disrupting the norm, and creating a new paradigm for enthusiasts all over the world.

Bringing a new norm to the market

Thanks to Hyundai Driving Experience, the N brand can be better accessed and understood.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

According to a source from Hyundai Motor Company, Singapore can expect more N cars to be available come second quarter of next year. This means purists can have more than just the usual options of fast and capable cars if they're looking for one.

And they ought to be because like a proper rock and roll band, Hyundai N cars blends power, passion, and precision to create an unforgettable driving experience. 'N' is like the new letter that represents a shining beacon of what the carmaker is capable of achieving.

Of course, when it comes to performance cars, Hyundai may not be the first brand that comes to mind, since it has always been known for making reliable, practical cars that are affordable for the average person like you and me. But, and it's a big but, the N brand is a testament to the fact that Hyundai is willing to take risks and innovate, and that sort of commitment and passion is nothing but pure exhilaration and excellence.

I've had my fair share of different powerful letters from different cars in the business. Now, let's rock 'N' roll, I say.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.