Hyundai reveals new Kona EV variant

Hyundai has taken the covers off the all-new Kona EV.

The new car is part of the second-generation Hyundai Kona lineup which was first shown to the world in December 2022.

While it was announced last year that the "standard" Kona would have a 1.6-litre petrol engine along with a petrol-electric hybrid version, the EV variant that's just been revealed will be the leading model in the Kona lineup.

Hyundai Motor has stated that it actually developed the new Kona as an EV first, in line with the company's March 2022 accelerated electrification strategy announcement that plans to bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030.

While the ICE and petrol-electric hybrid versions were shown three months ago the Kona EV has only just been detailed as Hyundai went in to perfect the car's technical details before the official reveal.

The car's big design highlight is the wide, Robocop-like daytime running lights across the front, which is a further evolution of the full-width tallight bar that the brand brought to mainstream prominence with the Hyundai Avante in 2020.

We now know that the new Hyundai Kona EV will have a long range version with a 65.4kWh battery and a power output of 215 horsepower, and a standard range version with a 48.4kWh battery and power output of 154 horsepower. Both are front-wheel drive with a single electric motor over the front axle.

The car will support 300v charging infrastructure, which can charge both versions from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in 41 minutes. The driving range for the standard range version has not yet been officially announced, however the long range version can cover 490km per charge based on the WLTP cycle.

The cabin features a pair of 12.3-inch panoramic display screens, with operating software that can be updated seamlessly over the internet similar to the systems already in use on current BMWs.

It also features plenty of EV-specific design elements including frunk storage, active air flaps, interior and exterior Vehicle-to-Load outlets that allow the car to power other electric appliances, and various drive modes that also allows for one-pedal style driving, which lets the driver operate the car mostly with just the accelerator.

Lifting off will produce a heavier regenerative braking effect that in theory will save plenty of wear on the brake pads while delivering more charge on the go back to the battery.

No car in 2023 worth its salt goes on sale without active safety systems already in place, and the Hyundai Kona EV is equipped with the brand's SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance System and safety system.

This suite includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot view monitor, remote smart parking assist and driver status monitor.

Measuring 4,355mm in length, the Hyundai Kona EV is slightly shorter than the Kia Niro EV already on sale in Singapore. It is, however, 175mm longer than the previous-generation Hyundai Kona EV.

It's expected to arrive in Singapore in the second half of 2023.

While it's too early to make a call on prices, the present long range Kona EV still on sale is currently selling for $242,888 with COE, and the standard range variant for $173,888 with COE.

If COE prices hold steady until then, the new car can be expected to be priced in the same ballpark.

