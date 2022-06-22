Hyundai teases upcoming Stargazer MPV

Miss the positively cavernous Trajet MPV from the Noughties, but want it to be just a smidge smaller than the current Staria mansion on wheels flagship people-carrier? Hang on to your figurative hats, ladies and gentlemen, as Hyundai has just dropped a few teasers of their upcoming Stargazer. And from the looks of it, the MPV is sizing up to be a cracker of a vehicle.

Incorporating Hyundai's Sleek One Box (a curious oxymoron, we know) design philosophy, the Stargazer features design cues straight from its bigger Staria sibling, including the front fascia with its full-length LED daytime running lights and split-headlights arrangement.

The compact MPV, which is reported to be a Mitsubishi Xpander and Toyota Avanza fighter once released, features prominent character lines down either sides and uniquely-designed "pinched" D-pillars.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Hyundai's neo-futuristic design philosophy stretches across its rear, literally. The Stargazer sports a unique H-patterned full-width rear light bar, so you'll never mistake it for any other vehicle on the road.

While technical details are still scarce at the time of publication, the Stargazer will reportedly be assembled in the South Korean automaker's Indonesian plant, with plans for release within the South East Asian market. According to Hyundai's Indonesian site, the MPV will be designed with the country's road conditions in mind.

PHOTO: Hyundai

Woojune Cha, President Director of PT Hyundai Motors Indonesia, says, "As part of Hyundai's commitment to becoming a game-changer in Indonesia, we will strive to make products that are suitable to the characteristics and needs of the Indonesian people. The Hyundai Stargazer is designed specially to become a new benchmark in its class, as well as to become a futuristic and innovative icon for the brand."

No word has been said about the Stargazer's arrival to the Singapore market, or about its release date itself, but our curiosity has definitely been piqued. Should it ever appear on showroom floors here, the stylish entry-level MPV would undoubtedly give the category a much-needed shakeup with its sci-fi premium looks.

