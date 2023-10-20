I ate only KOKA instant noodles for an entire day and here's what I learnt

Nine in 10 Singapore residents exceed the daily recommended sodium intake of 2,000mg, according to the 2023 National Population Health Survey conducted by the Ministry of Health.

While salt is necessary for bodily functions, consuming too much sodium can lead to conditions such as high blood pressure.

The reason why we're all consuming more sodium these days? It's partly because of the increase in salt and sauces added to the meals we eat outside of home, which often include our favourite hawker foods.

And if you're not a seasoned cook, eating at home doesn't solve the problem either, especially for beginner chefs like me whose signature (and only) dish is instant noodles.

Although delicious, most instant noodles contain monosodium glutamate (MSG) and have sky-high levels of sodium content. Switching to the typical finds might be even worse for your health.

But that was before a sympathetic friend suggested KOKA noodles as a healthier alternative.

Springy noodles with just the right taste, no preservatives, no additives, no MSG, no trans-fat, less salt - the brand's diverse line of products boasts many achievements.

Keen to test it out for myself, I challenged myself to try KOKA instant noodles for an entire day.

Chicken Noodles for the Soul

To begin, I switched out my usual dabao of hawker centre chicken noodles with KOKA's Chicken Multigrain Noodles with oats and barley for the first meal of the day.

According to its packaging, this dish is a source of protein that's low in fat, lower in salt and void of preservatives.

If you're wondering what 'multigrain' means, it means the noodles - traditionally made with just plain wheat flour - are mixed with whole grains, providing more fibre, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. The noodles are also steam-baked instead of fried, making them inherently low in fat and lower in calories.

These special features don't jeopardise its taste though, as one sip of the broth reminded me of a comforting home-cooked chicken soup. KOKA's multigrain noodles are also springier and chewier, likely because they are 100 per cent steamed and baked.

Overall, the dish was way less oily and salty than the hawker centre chicken noodles I had the previous morning. Price-wise, it was cheaper too - the cup only cost me $2.80 online. Quite a steal in this economy.

As for nutritiousness, a quick comparison of the values reveals that it may be better to switch to KOKA if you're craving chicken noodles while trying to eat healthier.

KOKA Chicken Multigrain Baked Noodles Hawker centre chicken noodles* Sodium 1.1g 1.6g Calories 260kcal 486kcal Fat 4g 22.6g Carbs 45g 60g Protein 9g 10.8g *Nutrition information extracted from MyFitnessPal.

Vegan Five Spiced Duck Noodles

For the second meal of the day, I replaced hawker centre duck noodles with KOKA's Five Spice Duck Multigrain Noodles with purple corn.

The first thing that I noticed were that the noodles were purple.

Made with purple corn grains, these cup noodles have more than double the antioxidants found in most fruits and vegetables, thanks to their high anthocyanin content (as corroborated by food testing laboratory Medallion Labs). Anthocyanins are known to help reduce the risk of major health diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease etc.

Chowing down, I was struck by its flavourful broth and unique blend of aromatic spices, reminiscent of our favourite hawker food - it was only later that I found out it was vegan!

I would definitely buy it again and might even throw in a braised egg or some tofu to add protein to the meal. Besides, it gets better when you compare the nutrition values:

Koka Five Spice Duck Multigrain Noodles Hawker centre braised duck noodles* Sodium 0.98g 1.4g Calories 250kcal 500kcal Fat 4g 15g Carbs 45g 67g Protein 8g 24g *Nutrition information extracted from MyFitnessPal.

Nosh Spice

To celebrate the end of a long day at work, I would sometimes reward myself with a bowl of mala xiang guo. However, this addictive dish can be highly unhealthy due to its calorie-rich, high sodium and high fat content.

But what is life without a little spice?

Not willing to give mala up so easily, I picked out KOKA's Hot Mala Tofu Multigrain Noodles with purple corn to see if it could be a suitable replacement.

The purple noodles had me expecting the discovery of another unique flavour, but the dish was just as spicy and delicious as the original despite being a vegetarian and vegan option.

With a xiao la spice level, KOKA's take on the spicy dish is perfect for the less adventurous and for those who dislike the numbing sensation some mala dishes give you.

The multigrain noodles also soak up the Sichuan mala sauce well, allowing you to appreciate its flavour. Make sure to add the soy tofu and dried vegetables included in the cup to complete the taste.

The best thing about this dish? It only costs me $2 on promotion to satisfy my craving. Something that I'd usually pay upwards of $10 for.

Of course, everyone's mala xiang guo order is unique, but some (like me) tend to over-order and fill their bowls to the brim even without the carbs.

With KOKA, you'll be able to curb how much you're consuming since it's a fixed portion. That means you'll always be able to count those calories and track how much sodium, calories and fat you're consuming.

KOKA Hot Mala Tofu Multigrain Noodles Hawker centre mala xiang guo* Sodium 1.2g 8.6g Calories 250kcal 600kcal Fat 4g 46.5g Carbs 44g 9.7g Protein 9g 24.9g *Nutrition information extracted from MyFitnessPal.

At the end of the day

I'll admit, perhaps eating cup noodles for every meal of the day may not be ideal. For a balanced diet, it's important to consume a variety of foods to get all the nutrients you need.

I have no regrets though - every KOKA meal was delicious, affordable and most importantly, the "healthier choice", according to the Health Promotion Board.

With that said, if you find yourself eating too much unhealthy food yet unwilling to abandon your favourite flavours altogether, consider grabbing yourself a KOKA cup!

This article is brought to you in partnership with KOKA.

sophia.kuek@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.