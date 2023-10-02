'I bring whole family come support you': Netizens rally around Western food hawker who sleeps only 5 hours a day for past 6 years

Being a hawker in this day and age is no easy feat, from enduring long working hours in sweltering heat to facing intense competition and the constant struggle to maintain both food quality and affordability.

Amidst all these challenges, hawker Andy Wee's story has captured the attention of netizens on social media.

A Facebook post, by food social networking app Bestfoody, sheds light on the 33-year-old's remarkable journey in F&B.

In 2017, he established his hawker stall, Meaty Western Cuisine, in the Bedok heartlands. His motivation was to provide a better income for his then China-national wife, with the hope of eventually applying for permanent residency.

Unfortunately, life took an unexpected turn, leading to the couple's divorce.

Throughout the past six years, Andy has shouldered the responsibility of being the sole breadwinner for his family.

His relentless work ethic is evident as he sleeps for just about five hours daily, sleeping only at 4am before running the stall entirely by himself from 2 pm to 2 am. The stall opens six days a week, with Tuesdays being Andy's only rest day.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Andy said that he's just trying to make ends meet and is happily remarried now.

Netizens were deeply impressed with Andy's unwavering dedication. In the comments section, people expressed their admiration for his resilience.

One user even mentioned "I bring whole family come support you [sic]."

Diners who have visited his stall have given glowing reviews of his food.

One even mentioned how the steak deserves recognition from the Michelin Guide. Other netizens advised him to take care of his health, given that he works for 12 hours straight each day.

Meaty Western Cuisine

The stall specialises in Western fare, including grilled meats, pasta and burgers.

Over at Google reviews, the hawker stall has a healthy rating of 4.2 stars.

Some of the highlights mentioned in the reviews were the grilled salmon burger, chicken and lamb chops, and grilled Australian steak.

One review noted how the portions of the dishes are substantial yet affordable. For instance, a plate of chicken cutlet will only set you back $7.50, which comes with two sumptuous sides with options like mac and cheese, mashed potato, seasonal vegetables or fried rice.

The mentaiko fries also received a shoutout from a satisfied diner.

Address: Blk 539 Bedok North Street 3 #01-619 Singapore 460539

Opening hours: Open daily except Tuesdays, 2pm to 2am

