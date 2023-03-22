'I can find a new job anytime': She quit to care for twins with autism, launches online business to help other parents

To mark International Women's Day on March 8, AsiaOne will be spotlighting inspiring women from different walks of life.

Kok Mee Bin, or Keenbie, saw the signs early on.

When her twin boys, Victor and Vernon, were two years old, she noticed her sons weren't developing in the same way as their peers.

"[It could be] something as simple as calling their name and them not responding.

"I also don't see them play with each other," the 41-year-old shared with AsiaOne on March 21.

That was in 2014 and she didn't dwell much on it at the time, thinking it was something her sons would overcome in due course.

But as it turned out, they were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in 2015.

According to National University Hospital, ASD is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition characterised by persistent impairment in responding to social communication and interactions.

Common symptoms include repetitive behaviours and difficulties using non-verbal communication such as gestures and pointing.

Keenbie chose to deal with this curveball by starting her own business in November 2022 with a mission to help others in the same situation as her.

She runs BieCreatif, an online platform providing learning materials and resources specific to special needs education.

Keenbie opened up to us about how her sons' condition led her down this path to becoming an entrepreneur.

Dealing with the diagnosis

Victor and Vernon during their formative years.

It was supposed to be a regular childhood development screening for Victor and Vernon at a doctor's appointment.

However, the paediatrician was concerned by what she saw and notified Keenbie of her sons' potential condition.

The boys were referred to a specialist – and the results of the full diagnosis hit Keenbie hard.

She was shocked to learn that both her sons were on the spectrum.

"I didn't know how to react. In that moment, [my mind] actually went blank," Keenbie recalled.

It dawned on her then that this was going to be a "different ballgame".

Special needs parenting comes with its own set of challenges, and the transitional period was a tough time for Keenbie.

Furthermore, she knew little about ASD or special needs parenting at the time.

She said there weren't too many manuals or how-tos when it came to supporting the development of kids with special needs.

So, she decided to start an online business that would do just that.

Putting the children first

Keenbie's son using BieCreatif's learning tools (left) and Victor and Vernon posing at a photoshoot (right).

A big sacrifice on Keenbie's part was leaving her job in business development in December 2015, a position she'd held for almost two years, some time after her children's diagnosis.

After a discussion with her 46-year-old husband Francis Chua, who works in the customer service industry, both felt that this decision was made with Victor and Vernon's well-being in mind.

Keenbie's a big advocate of early intervention and noted that early childhood development occurs when a child is between three to seven years old.

"We did not want to miss that opportunity. For me, I can find a new job anytime. But that period of time was very crucial [for my sons' development]," she said.

Wanting to learn how to best engage with her sons, Keenbie headed online in search of resources.

Unfortunately, she "couldn't find any information" that was relevant or useful back then.

So whatever knowledge she picked up along the way, Keenbie made it a point to share it on social media.

She admitted that starting a business was never a big masterplan of hers.

All she wanted to do initially was to share useful tools and information to others who may not have access to them.

This keenness to share what she knew eventually grew into her starting BieCreatif, which provides resources to help the development of special needs children.

Age-specific learning kits are available for children to understand different topics, ranging from how to wash their hands to facing puberty as a girl.

Her first-hand experiences with Victor and Vernon have showed Keenbie the usefulness of photo flashcards when it came to holding their attention longer.

So she included these photo flashcards in the learning kits at BieCreatif so that kids can have an interactive experience.

From pain to passion

BieCreatif is more than just a business to Keenbie.

It is a way for her to build a network with other caregivers in similar situations and to hopefully empower them to make a positive impact on their children's lives.

Even with a strong support system, she understands that the journey is tough for other caregivers.

"I want to create awareness. You are not alone," she said.

In this roller-coaster of a journey, Keenbie has managed to find her passion in running BieCreatif and in learning more about special needs parenting.

She's currently pursuing an Executive Diploma in ASD, an online course at the Ruth Training and Development Academy, and is set to graduate next year.

It's taken a while, but Keenbie admits that she's "in a happy place" now.

With the amount of effort, commitment and love she puts into providing the best for her sons, Victor and Vernon would likely say the same too.

