I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went

Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

The world's first Nerf Action Xperience (NAX) arena opened at Marina Square on Children's Day (Oct 1), and kids of all ages are probably clamouring for parents to take them there this school holidays.

Occupying an 18,000 sq ft compound on the ground floor, the four play zones — Compete, Conquer, Challenge and Create — are designed to enhance skill sets, identify personal strengths and build individual confidence.

With exhilarating activities and games that promise fun for all ages, I tested that theory out by inviting three Nerf fans aged 10, 16 and 22 to see what they had to say about the place.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

COMPETE

Compete is a "group-based Nerf battle ground" with two Nerf worlds: Zombie City and Camp Dune.

Zombie City is an interactive five-minute game where players have to shoot zombies with a Nerf gun to score points and search for the vaccines in the form of hidden missile heads.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Camp Dune is a capture-the-flag game where two teams are pitted against each other to see who can capture the most flags without being hit by Nerf bullets.

It didn't help that we were all insanely competitive. 
PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Dive behind makeshift barriers but if you're hit, there's a 10-second re-spawn system with an alarm that'll sound with you try to "play cheat".

These games require the most teamwork and coordination out of all the play zones and is also the one with the most Nerf elements, so of course the three boys enjoyed it best.

The adrenaline and fast-paced game will also immerse you in both games and you'll find yourself having fun no matter your age.

CONQUER

It offers active play experiences in four "extreme" landscapes — the volcano, summit, glacier and ice cliff — where players are expected to navigate a high-element obstacles and face their fears.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

While some aspects of the rope course were challenging even for adults, the 22-year-old and myself (age 25) felt too oversized for much of it.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

The most unnerving part of the whole experience, however, was the feeling of multiple eyeballs — belonging to curious diners at restaurants surrounding the course — following us as we attempted obstacle.

For thrill-seekers wanting to push their limits, there is a four-metre drop slide similar to the one at Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park that is sure to make riders feel like their heart is in their stomachs.

Watch as we put two of AsiaOne's hosts through it here in an episode of our original video series "Get Out!!".

CHALLENGE

Challenge is a blaster-themed playground with obstacle courses catered to toddlers and young children aged six.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Similar to the rope course in the Conquer zone, it's smaller and shorter for the younger ones and the highlight is a yellow ball pit filled with Nerf balls.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

A Refuel Bar is located nearby for parents to watch their kids play and of course, refuel with drinks and snacks.

As none of us in the group were under six, we skipped this zone because of the age restriction.

CREATE

Want a souvenir of your time at the NAX?

The Create zone lets visitors use Super Soakers and fabric tie-dye to personalise t-shirts and tote bags.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee
PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Don't worry about the mess though. Ponchos will be provided and you'll be able to take home your creations in bags courtesy of Nerf.

WOULD BE PERFECT FOR NERF FANS EXCEPT FOR THIS ONE THING

The NAX is a perfect choice for families to bring their kids this school holidays because both parents and kids will be able to have fun and bond over the activities.

Zombie City will require players to work together in order to win.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

If you're on the lookout for a party venue to hold children's parties, the NAX also has function rooms able to hold up to 150 guests where you can have a Nerf-themed party for your child — complete with food and decorations.

For adults, if you're a true-blue Nerf fan who grew up with the Hasbro toy, you'll have to keep your expectations in check and keep in mind that the place is, ultimately, designed for kids.

I felt that only the Challenge and Create zone really utilised the blasters and kept to the idea behind an all-out Nerf war.

Moreover, because the games in the Challenge zone were so short, one of the boys remarked that he wished there were more Nerf elements for older kids and more chances to use the blasters.

Unsurprisingly though, the youngest kid had a blast, and had no complaints whatsoever.

Prices start at $29 for three-hour access to Compete and Conquer for ages seven and up.

Access to the Challenge zone only (for kids aged three to six) costs $19 per child and includes one free entry for an accompanying parents while additional tickets can be purchased for $8.

Additionally, visitors can find Singapore-exclusive NERF merchandise at the retail section located at the entrance.

Look carefully! The sign that spells out NERF Action Xperience is made of individual NERF darts. 
PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Information for all ticket prices can be accessed here.

Address: Marina Square 6 Raffles Boulevard #01-208 Singapore 039594
Opening Hours: 10am - 10pm daily, last entry at 7:30pm

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Get Out Marina Square Children and Youth

