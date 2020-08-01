I cheated my way to bigger biceps, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

It's been almost a week since we've stepped into 2020. How many of you are still going strong with your new year resolutions — or have they started to go south?

Getting in shape and having a toned body is one of my goals this year, and instead of just hitting the gym or doing HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workouts at home with the little time I have, I'm turning to smarter ways to help me achieve my desired results in a shorter period of time.

When I heard about BTL Emsculpt, a non-invasive machine that helps to build muscle without the use of needles or the need to suffer any downtime, I was intrigued.

How effective could it be? Was it another gimmick? I had to try it out, especially since it was the festive season and I've not had the time to work out for weeks.

The Emsculpt is a machine that produces High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) to targeted areas of the body including the abdominals, buttocks, and more recently, the bicep and tricep. It sculpts, tones and builds muscles through supramaximal contractions.

The Emsculpt machine

I've always been a little self-conscious about my arms, and it's one of the hardest areas to tone up. I decided to work on my biceps, and was told it'll take about four sessions to have visible results.

All four treatments will have to be on the same targeted area (either the triceps, biceps, abdominals or buttocks) for it to be effective, and each session is to be scheduled two to three days apart.

The Emsculpt induces about 20,000 muscle contractions per 20- to 30-minute session, which is said to be equivalent to 20,000 bicep curls. Would my arms be able to take it? I was already starting to wonder if I'd even survive five minutes of the treatment without feeling immensely sore.

The sessions were fuss-free, all I had to do was to rest my arms on the bed, and be hooked to the contour applicator, as it's called.

When the contractions were activated, it felt like my arms were vibrating intensely while being tightly squeezed. This was followed by tapping sensations to eliminate lactic acid, which causes muscle aches, or Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS).

Each set of contractions became more intense as the session progressed, but it wasn't painful or sore at all. I did however, look very awkward with my fingers involuntarily curling up as I had little control over them.

According to material on the treatment, with the muscles adapting to these extreme contractions, they're forced to multiply its fibres and grow, causing muscles to be built more rapidly.

After the first session, my biceps looked slightly pumped and the muscles felt warm to the touch, just as it would be after a workout session. Impressively, my "bat wings" (tricep area) seemed more toned as well from just the first session.

Left: Before the first session, Right: After the first session

By the second session, the contractions from the Emsculpt machine was set to the maximum and my arms were already feeling stronger. I was happy to see a little bump when flexing my bicep and couldn't stop doing it. I was fast turning into an obnoxious gym rat, obsessed with my new gains.

Left: After the first session, Right: After the second session

On the third and fourth session, instead of just the muscles twitching and fingers curling from the contractions created by the HIFEM, the intensity made my arms raise themselves involuntarily as if I was doing an actual bicep curl.

The sessions felt as fulfilling as sneaking a session at the gym during lunchtime, sans the perspiration and washing up after. What's even better was seeing the results this fast — in just four sessions I felt that my arms were more defined even without lifting weights.

Left: Before the first session, Right: After the fourth session

That said, this isn't an easy way out to have a fitter body or to help lose weight, in fact, it works better on people who already have an active lifestyle, according to my therapist. Coupled with regular workouts, the Emsculpt will help with strengthening the muscles and firming them up to make them more prominent.

And it must be said that the treatments aren't exactly wallet-friendly, with a trial session at Prive Clinic going for $500 and up to $6,000 for 15 sessions.

Prices:

Trial Price (1 session) - $500 Nett

4 sessions - $2,400 Nett ($600/session)

8 sessions - $4,000 Nett ($500/session)

15 sessions - $6,000 Nett ($400/session)

Where: Prive Clinic, 390 Orchard Rd, #03 - 03, Singapore 238871

OTHER NON-INVASIVE FITNESS TREATMENTS

Emsculpt is not the only treatment that promises maximum results with minimal effort. Here are some other non-invasive body- or beauty-enhancing procedures that are available in Singapore.

FAT-FREEZING