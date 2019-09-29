I did an 'Eat, Pray, Love' trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it

When I quit my full-time job, I did what most millennials between stints would do: I booked a vacation to recalibrate.

My travel buddy and I chose Kathmandu, Nepal, and the highlight of the trip was a four-day, three-night trek to Poon Hill-a famous peak that offers breathtaking panoramas of the Himalayas.

If you're a first-timer who's game for the experience but unsure of what to expect, here's everything you need to know before making that life-changing journey.

WHO IS IT FOR?

The Poon Hill trek is one of the most popular routes in Nepal and it's easy to see why.

Averaging four days, the short trek is perfect for beginners. And with the highest point at a reasonable 3,210m, you should be able to conquer the undulating terrain with a moderate fitness level.

While it's possible to explore the route on your own, it's best to hire a guide and porter because they'll make your life so much easier before, during and after the trek.

Our guide, Megh, runs his own company, Kingdom Treks, and was on hand to tailor the four-day hike to suit our needs.

Besides doing all navigating work, the seasoned professional also helped with the paperwork for the trek permits, secured vehicle transfers, and oversaw all our meals and accommodation arrangements.

Syak, our porter, is a pillar of strength- literally-who lugged our heavy backpacks throughout the trek with ease.

WHAT TO PACK

Standard trekking gear is ideal, but not compulsory.

Your footwear choice is important- invest in pair of hiking shoes with a good grip. Spring and autumn are the best seasons for trekking, but that also means you'll have to cope with temperature fluctuations.