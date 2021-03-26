'I don't bite': Viral gambling ad star Benjamin Ng says it's okay to say hi if you spot him

Viral Video Stars is a biweekly series where we hunt down viral icons. What's it like to be famous? What have they been up to? We catch up with them to find out all about life after viral fame.

The name Benjamin Ng may not ring a bell, but it's more likely than not that you've seen his face around.

Remember that 2008 National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) advertisement where a gambling addict begs for "one more try" and tries to convince his young daughter to hand over her piggy bank?

That 'gambling addict' is Benjamin.

From TVs to cinemas, and even those TV Mobile screens on SBS Transit buses back in the day, Benjamin's performance has served as a grim reminder of the true victims of problem gambling for years.

The PSA also took on a life of its own online, becoming a popular meme.

Curbing my pineapple tart addiction... Submit your memes to SGAG.singapore@gmail.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/sgag.sg Follow us: https://twitter.com/#!/SGAG_SG Posted by SGAG on Thursday, February 7, 2013

Recognise him? Don't be afraid to say hi

Thirteen years on, the star of the viral ad still gets recognised despite the full head of grey he's now rocking, he told AsiaOne.

Sometimes, the 54-year-old even has some fun with it. His go-to line when people recognise him, but can't exactly put their finger on where they've seen him is to simply say that he has a "familiar face".

He recounted how he boarded a taxi once and the driver immediately asked him if they'd met before.

"I said, 'No, uncle. I don't think so.'

"The whole taxi ride, you can see him thinking and thinking. I know where he's seen me before. So I just kept giggling inside."

It was only at the end of the ride that he revealed his identity by reciting his iconic catchphrase, confounding the poor driver, he shared, chuckling at the memory.

In all seriousness though, Benjamin emphasised that he's perfectly fine with people coming up to him.

"When I get recognised, it's okay," he explained, sharing that he's been stared at on the bus and at the supermarket. "I don't bite if you approach me."

So don't be fooled by Benjamin's resting b**** face — his words, not ours — if you spot him out and about. Go ahead and give him a nod and a smile.

From actor to plant dad

So, what's Benjamin been up in the years since his iconic ad?

The semi-retired freelance actor revealed that he's more into tending to his plant babies these days.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Besides spending his days perfecting the vertical garden that stretches across the exterior wall of his flat and shopping for more plants, he also finds solace in spending time with his friends and family.

With his mum's dementia diagnosis and having lost friends to various illnesses in the past few years, Benjamin told us that work has taken a back seat.

"I realised that life is more than just work. It's the people," he mused. "Because I don't know when my friends will go."

That's not to say he has completely given up on his passion for acting.

The Lasalle-trained actor's recent projects include DBS Bank's Sparks mini-series in 2019, which he describes as a highlight of his career.

PHOTO: YouTube/ DBS

One of his greatest wishes was to fly overseas for a project, he shared, adding that he was "very lucky" to have been casted and flown out to Hong Kong.

He's also been auditioning for other projects, such as a Korean movie which he declined to name as "nothing is confirmed yet".

Is viral fame all it's cracked up to be?

Even as he continues to pursue other projects, Benjamin admits that his viral ad is what most Singaporeans will probably remember him for.

"I think with every artist, it's always good to have a signature piece of work attached to our name," he explained. "I think this has become mine."

If anything, his brush with viral fame has taught him that as an actor, it's crucial to remain open to "all kinds of work", he said, adding that he managed to book several acting jobs as the casting agents had recognised him from the NCPG ad.

"Even though some ideas can be a bit crazy sometimes, just give it a go. You might just [get] lucky."

kimberlylim@asiaone.com