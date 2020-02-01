I drank savoury cocktails...so you didn't have to

Using salt in cocktails is not new – think of the crusted rim on your margarita, or a lick of salt before you throw back that tequila shot.

However, with the rise of artisan bars and craft cocktails, bartenders are learning to use the bright, mineral pop of salinity as a chef would, to accentuate and bring out flavours more distinctly.

Andrew Yap, founder and managing partner of The Old Man Singapore, explains, “Salt brings out the gustatory qualities of any raw ingredient used, making them taste more like themselves. The addition of a small amount of salt brightens delicate flavours like fresh herbs and fruits, while dampening bitterness, and amplifying sweet and sour notes.”

When done right, you may not even notice the use of these savoury ingredients in your drink – but it’ll definitely bring intrigue to the usual fruit and citrus flavours.

Here’s where to find our favourite touch of salt.

1. Popular new bar The Old Man Singapore leads the programme with a take on the classic gin and tonic, called Islands in the Stream ($17).

The drink combines clarified pink grapefruit juice (which is turned clear through a centrifuge process) and salted gin, which triggers the carbonation to be released more rapidly, giving an intense flavour hit with each sip.

Says Yap, “In this instance, we have chosen to use salt not to make the cocktail salty, which we have to be mindful about, but to give its taste profile more complexity and depth.”

#01-04, 55 Keong Saik Road.

2. At Skai Bar, Rusty Cerven utilises the flavours of the sea through oyster leaf and samphire in the Samphire Cocktail ($25).

It feels like the aftertaste of the ocean after having a dip, with the aromatics of Star of Bombay gin and Noilly Prat vermouth for a touch of balancing sweetness and floral aromas.

Equally good is the Nori Highball ($25), using smoky Laphroaig whisky and nutty manzanilla sherry with a whole sheet of infused nori – you’ll be craving Japanese food after this!

Level 70 Swissôtel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road.

Skai.sg

3. A revamp at MO Bar sees several adventurous cocktails to catch your attention

Rough Waters by the Coral Sea ($26) is a twist on the Manhattan, with herb cognac wine and barrel aged water, garnished with edible squid ink coral.

Not daring enough? Check out the Sea Beast ($28), made with squid ink and coriander soju, which is even topped with a slice of fizzy yuzu salmon sashimi – a most deserving combination of food and cocktail in our books.

Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue. www.mandarinoriental.com/singapore/marina-bay/fine-dining/bars/mo-bar

4. New Smoke & Mirrors Portuguese bartender Jorge Conde has a few tricks up his sleeve, including using cooking techniques like sous vide and dehydration.

His Peel & See ($28) incorporates banana, miso and olive oil into a base of London Dry Gin, which is then served with more olive oil for garnish.

#06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrews Road. www.smokeandmirrors.com.sg

5. And finally, for a classic finish, Humpback offers the ultimate flavour to wash down your oyster feast - Red Royale ($20).

This sweet, salty, savoury and refreshing cocktail is ideal to beat the heat with, and is created specially to also complement the flavours of the oyster.

Think Banks 5 rum, preserved salted lemon and rhubarb, topped with sparkling prosecco.

#18-20 Bukit Pasoh Road. www.humpback.sg

This article was first published in Her World Online.