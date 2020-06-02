I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me

Read also

I won't sugarcoat it though, being in a long-term relationship wasn't easy. Our arguments would last for days.

We also experienced hardships stemming from his parents' disapproval of my family's religion-my family members are Muslims while his family is Catholic.

Despite all the difficulties, I felt that at the end of the day, as long as I had David by my side, I was going to be fine.

That same thought got me through when David decided to take on an exchange in the US when he was in university, which made us a long-distance couple.

By that point, we had gone through so much together (including National Service and the dreaded BMT period!) and I was confident we were able to make it through.

However, as the saying goes, we cannot protect what we do not know and while I knew that a 15-hour time difference meant that David and I would have shorter conversations and had to spend special occasions apart, there was another factor I didn't foresee: *Aggy.

David and Aggy met while working at a beauty e-commerce company in Singapore.

Their friendship was aided by the fact that they shared common interests and saw each other daily.