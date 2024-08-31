I experienced a family-friendly staycation in the heart of Orchard Road, and it's great for foodies young and old

School's out for a week this September hols, and soon too, in November.

For parents of young children, that means the opportunity to have some quality family-bonding time, either at home or away.

Or one can achieve both, with a relaxing staycation right here in Singapore. Ideally there'd also be activities for kids as well, so parents can take a breather if they need to (and trust me from experience, they will).

My family and I had the chance to do just that recently, courtesy of Hilton Singapore Orchard.

The hotel — touted as the largest Hilton property in Asia Pacific — has just launched their new family-friendly stay experience, themed "Where Dreams Begin", specially crafted with children in mind.

This was evident right at the hotel lobby, which has a small colouring corner for kids.

During the check-in process, our eight-year-old was made to feel like a 'VIC' — Very Important Child — by our friendly concierge, Joel.

Our son looked chuffed as Joel handed him what the hotel calls a 'Dream Backpack' filled with goodies, along with his very own wooden key card, which one can bring home after the staycation as a souvenir.

Also included are amenities for kids such as a dental kit along with an adorable pair of bedroom slippers, perfect for little feet.

Each backpack is filled with fun things to do, such as a paper origami set, colour pencils, and a specially curated activity book with puzzles and colouring pages.

My son particularly enjoyed completing a scavenger hunt within the booklet, upon which he could claim a free scoop of ice cream from Estate, the hotel's buffet restaurant.

As for the rooms, I'd stayed at the property three years ago when it was under a different hotel group, but it felt like a more positive experience this time around, paid invitation notwithstanding.

Following its renovation and reopening in 2022, the rooms seem larger and more comfortable than I recall.

Let the magic begin

After a relaxing room service dinner, other surprises laid in store for us nearing bedtime.

We got to experience their special turn-down service, called the Hilton Singapore Orchard 'Dream Ritual', which is available on request.

Evidently created with children in mind, the turndown amenity kit includes a soothing lavender mist spray and a starry night light with bluetooth speaker — allowing you to play lullabies and drift into slumberland with your little ones under a 'cosmic sky'.

We were instantly wowed by the sight that greeted us when we returned to our rooms following a post-dinner stroll along Orchard Road.

Safe to say pictures don't quite do it justice and you'll have to see and experience the magic for yourself.

But that's not all the hotel has to offer.

The magical experiences for kids extends to mealtimes as well, and we think it'll be great for foodie families. Do note, however, that most of these will come at an additional cost.

At the famed Californian-Italian restaurant, Osteria Mozza, located at Level 5 of the hotel, children (and parents too) are invited to experience the entire pizza-making process for themselves.

Watch as chefs stretch the pizza dough and sprinkle the desired toppings on your custom pie before it's popped into the wood-fired oven.

A family dining package starts from $108++, which comes with a choice starter or antipasti, one pizza, one pasta and a dessert.

We were invited for lunch prior to checking in, and I must say the pizzas were delightful, with a light and scrumptious crust that's worth leaving your diet at the door for.

The pastas were not run-of-the-mill either, which may be expected, considering this is the first Asian outpost of celebrity chef Nancy Silverton's famed establishment.

We were also treated to a preview of the hotel's newest offering — a chocolate painting and mixology workshop for kids, to be held on the first Saturday of each quarter, starting Oct 5.

Here, children can enjoy creating their own chocolate bars and alcohol-free drinks at a price of $32++ per child. Considering one gets to take home four thick chocolate bars and two chocolate-inspired mocktails from the experience, it seems like a pretty reasonable price to pay.

My son, fully decked out in a chef's hat and apron, had a swell time shaking up a storm during the mixology class and decorating his chocolate treats.

The special dining experiences for children don't end there.

In the morning, the breakfast buffet features a kids' corner filled with goodies such as cereal and muffins that the little ones can pick from easily.

And if you decide to stay for Sunday Brunch, which we'd highly recommend, budget permitting, not only is there a buffet line with kid-friendly food, but there's also a candy floss machine that's sure to be a hit with most children. Prices for brunch start from from $158++ for adults and $79++ for kids.

A separate children's play area is a god-send for parents who want some quiet time to enjoy the spread. Here, your kiddos can indulge in some interactive gaming fun, play boardgames, or unleash their creativity in an art jamming session, easel and paint provided.

As for the food, be prepared to be dazzled by the array of fresh chilled seafood on display, including oysters, crabs and lobsters, as well as the decadent assortment of cheeses, my personal fave, that will make their rounds via pushcarts to every table.

Our table was thoroughly entertained as well by a roving magician who stopped by our table and showed us, quite literally, the tricks up his sleeve.

Sustainability workshops for children

From the recycling bins and amenity kits made from recycled materials in the rooms, it is evident that Hilton is serious about its sustainability efforts. This extends to its other programmes for children as well.

Not only is there a plushie made from upcycled banquet tablecloths in every kids' backpack, the hotel will also be holding workshops for kids, where they can learn about the importance of recycling and create their own upcycled coasters from the same materials.

The exclusive workshop will be held on the last Saturday of every quarter, starting from Sept 28, and is complimentary for all in-house guests.

Rooms at Hilton Singapore Orchard start from $422 for a Twin or King Deluxe room and $465 for a Twin or King Premium City View Room, which was what we got.

The good news is that adjoining rooms are also available, which would make your stay more comfy for a family of four or more.

Suffice to say, with so many things to do, my son was happy to spend the entire day, and possibly more, in the room and hotel. And honestly, so were we.

AsiaOne was hosted by Hilton Singapore Orchard.

candicecai@asiaone.com