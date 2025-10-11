'I felt helpless, demoralised and lost': Unemployed Singaporeans share their mental health struggles in a challenging job market

To mark World Mental Health Day (Oct 10), AsiaOne looks at how everyday Singaporeans cope with mental health issues in their lives.

With a comfortable amount of savings to back her up, Lena Ng assumed that quitting her full-time job as a client account manager, despite not having another job lined up, was a risk worth taking to spend more time with her child.

She took this leap of faith in December last year and began seriously job hunting in March, but to this day, she has yet to secure a new role.

The 32-year-old told AsiaOne that over the past few months, she has applied to more than 300 jobs, and a few companies had even brought her through multiple rounds of interviews.

While she believed she was a strong fit for several of these positions — with interviewers echoing the same sentiments — none of them resulted in a job offer.

"It is very demoralising, for sure, and I feel very lost and anxious," she shared, adding that her predicament began affecting her mental health negatively.

Lena is not alone in this bleak job search. According to the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore's overall unemployment rate was 1.9 per cent in 2023. From 2024 to March this year, this increased slightly to 2.0 per cent.

Between March and June this year, the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons declined from 1.64 to 1.35, as the number of vacancies continued to fall. During the same period, the recruitment rate dropped from 1.8 per cent in the first quarter to to 1.6 per cent in the second quarter.

Lena shared that the stress from being unable to secure a job has led to many sleepless nights and self-doubt.

"I started blaming myself. I wondered what was wrong with me," she said.

In the midst of these dark periods, she would think of her daughter to encourage herself.

"I cannot give up because of her, I cannot just settle," Lena shared.

In the meantime, to make ends meet, she does TikTok livestreaming and children's face painting.

Dave Peter Ho is someone who is in a similar predicament as Lena, with the added challenge of being a fresh graduate.

It has been almost a year since he graduated from Nanyang Technological University, but the business school fresh graduate has struggled to secure a corporate job despite applying to more than 200 roles in e-commerce, tech sales and business development across the span of seven months.

"It's been demoralising and super draining because it's a lengthy process and involves many, many months of interviews," Dave told AsiaOne, adding that there were several instances where he had made it through multiple rounds of interviews, only to be dropped at the final stage.

But the 27-year-old shared that around 90 per cent of the time, companies either ghost him midway or never respond to his applications at all.

"Whenever this happened, I felt helpless, very demoralised and quite lost. Because when these companies ghost me, I don't know whether I've really been rejected or if they still need some time to think about it," he shared.

At the start of his job search, Dave had been optimistic about his career prospects because he had interned at a reputable company from May to August 2024, a few months before he graduated.

"I thought that it would help me land a job more easily but it wasn't the case," he shared.

He isn't the only affected fresh graduate.

The latest annual graduate employment surveys conducted by local universities and polytechnics show that fewer of their fresh graduates secured full-time employment in 2024.

For fresh graduates from universities, 79.5 per cent of them secured full-time jobs in 2024, down from 84.1 per cent in 2023.

Employment outcomes for polytechnic graduates also declined, with 54.6 per cent of them in full-time permanent jobs in 2024, down from about 60 per cent in 2023.

But while Dave agrees that the job market is challenging and fresh graduates like himself are struggling to find jobs, he also feels that he and others in a similar situation should manage their expectations.

"Ultimately, it's also the expectation that the fresh graduates have. Because now many companies will lowball fresh graduates and they may not want to take up these jobs," he explained.

"Fresh graduates want higher paying roles but at the same time, there are a lot of smart people out there as well, so the competition is steeper."

Despite it being a very trying period in his life, Dave said the support from his friends and girlfriend keep him going.

Some friends he met on TikTok — where he is currently doing livestreams to earn a living — have also been helpful.

Dave shared that after posting videos on his job hunt, several netizens have messaged him to share their own career struggles.

"They felt like they weren't alone when they saw my videos, so that gave me a little community," he said.

A loss of identity

Unemployment can lead to a wide range of mental health challenges.

However, one common issue many unemployed individuals face is a decline in self-esteem, clinical psychologist Sara-ann Lee from The Psychology Practice told AsiaOne.

"What you do for work, any kind of work, it gives some sort of identity to people," the 35-year-old shared, adding that it has become a "starting point" that people know themselves or other people by.

To illustrate her point, she described a situation where an unemployed person is expected to socialise.

"If you go out and meet new people, whether it's for a gathering with friends or networking in general, one of the most common questions is about your job," she said.

"It's a starting point for a lot of people getting to know each other. And if, let's say, you are unemployed, it might be quite difficult for you to decide that you feel confident enough to participate in some of these events."

Sara noted that society tends to expect young, able-bodied people of working age to be employed and self-sufficient.

"Most people don't really endorse the idea that you can just be unemployed because you prefer to be. It almost seems like it's a necessary component for survival," she said, adding that this could lead to a loss of identity.

"So if everyone else your age is working, those who do not work for whatever reason — either they choose not to or they are not able to find the kind of employment that they really desire — may feel left out of many of these things that other people go through, such as being somewhere in the morning, going for meetings, or having bosses you can complain about to your friends."

She also highlighted that feelings of stress, guilt, shame and embarrassment are common for people who have been retrenched, especially when it comes to telling others that they have been laid off.

"There seems to be some negative connotations that they think society or people in general will feel if they were the ones that were asked to leave the company," said Sara.

Aside from self-esteem, financial stress is another major concern for the unemployed.

"If you have a family, you have a house, you have a car, all these other liabilities, it will definitely affect your mood in terms of how you feel. So people may start to feel a little bit sad, a little bit depressed, quite down," said Sara.

She went on to explain how the absence of financial stability can affect a person's overall mindset and daily functioning.

"Work also brings about financial freedom, in some sense, it might also limit other things that you do. For example, if you are worried about having enough money to get by, you probably may not be in the mood to think about things like hobbies or enjoyment."

Even the process of job hunting can take a toll on mental health, and activities like sending emails, submitting applications and waiting for responses often add to the pressure.

"We might get a higher rate of people endorsing some symptoms of anxiety, especially if they're trying to apply for jobs," said Sara.

"It might affect things like sleep and appetite as well, because if let's say, you never hear back from any of them, then you might not sleep very well, because you could be in a state of panic and worry."

This in turn could lead to overall lethargy, chronic health problems and being more at risk of having lower immunity.

If you're unemployed and struggling, Sara advises you to not give up and keep trying.

"Send out as many resumes as you need, go and meet people if you can, even though it's difficult and even though you might find that it's challenging. Because they need the hope and opportunities in order to finally be able to secure the employment that they truly desire," she said.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

