I got retrenched 2 months into a new job due to Covid-19

As those words clumsily tumbled out of my former CEO’s mouth via a Zoom call a little over a month ago, I can still recall the sinking feeling I felt in the pit of my stomach as if it was just yesterday.

And as he rambled on uncomfortably, unsure of how to end the call, I remember trying to hold it together; my mind racing with thoughts on what moves to make next.

And then it hit me. At the age of 30, at the apex of my career, I had just been retrenched.

As a longstanding member of the publishing industry, I finally felt like my nine lives had been used up. An industry that had its issues with adapting to new media, it was not uncommon to see many of my former peers and colleagues slowly losing their jobs as magazines folded.

I had been so lucky throughout my career, narrowly missing restructuring and closures over the past decade, but it seemed like my time had finally come.

(un)Employment in the era of Covid-19

Back in March, I had tendered at my previous job during the pandemic to pivot to a rival publishing house thinking it would be a great career move. And it was… until the economic effects of Covid-19 started to severely hit the company.

And as I, along with the rest of the country, witnessed the second wave of cases hit Singapore hard, I woke up every day riddled with anxiety as I was serving my notice, afraid that I would get a call anytime that my offer had been rescinded.

When that didn’t happen and I on-boarded at home promptly on my first day of work, I heaved a sigh of relief, grateful that I had managed to find a new work opportunity and a promotion even during these “unprecedented times” (gosh, are we sick of hearing that term already?).

But it was a short-lived respite because before my probation was up, the company had decided to can 70 per cent of the team overnight without any warning, and I was one of the unlucky few made redundant.

Last in, first out, sound familiar?

The wake-up call

I’m not going to lie by saying that I was OK. I wasn’t. For someone who had been plotting her career since she was 14 (yes, I was that child), this really threw a massive spanner in the works.

There were days where I was angry and wanted to lash out. Some mornings I couldn’t get out of bed at all. Sometimes I ate my feelings and sometimes I didn’t eat anything at all.

Even after having a month to come to terms with my retrenchment, it’s still a pretty surreal feeling to know I don’t have anything lined up after my last official day of work. Putting an involuntary halt to my career has not been ideal, but I guess with life, you have to learn to live and let live.

So, if you’re in the same boat as me or you happen to know someone who is going through the same thing, know this — it’s normal to feel lost and frustrated, especially if you’re going through this for the first time.

There is no playbook on how to feel when such a predicament arises, so I hope sharing my experience and resources throughout this journey will help provide some comfort or solace for anyone who needs it.

Here’s what I learnt.

It's not your fault at all Retrenchments are never a reflection of your job performance. While no one likes being made redundant, in times of financial crisis, a company has to evaluate cost-cutting measures in order to remain profitable. Unlike being fired, retrenchment occurs due to factors that are outside your control such as new management, bad economic climates and job roles changing or being outsourced. Never ever think you were chosen because you were a terrible employee. (Unless you truly were, then we can’t help you there.) You will feel weird, and that's OK PHOTO: Unsplash Remember the seven stages of grief? I would cycle through all the different steps on a daily basis, unsure on how to process my emotions. In my first week, I cried — a lot. I couldn’t even think about the retrenchment without tearing up at the potential loss of a career I had worked so hard for. And then I would suck it up by trying to look at this as an opportunity to try something new, only to come back crashing a week later. I had suddenly broken up with the longest relationship I’ve had in my life, and I was feeling all the effects of it at once. If you’re not ready, and have the privilege of not bearing huge amounts of debt and financial commitments, take the time to grieve. Even if it’s necessary for you to get a job immediately, taking a few days to process the shock is OK. Looking for a new job while you haven’t processed the loss of your old one is akin to dating before you’re over your last breakup. It. Will. Not. Go. Well. I did that and now I cringe at all the companies who received my poorly drafted up resume I sent out in tears. So, please, take all the time that you need and don’t compare yourself to others in a similar plight. Remember, everyone grieves differently and at a different pace. Take this time to slow down PHOTO: Unsplash I’m going to preface this by saying that I don’t do well with the unknown. I am adaptable and a realist who looks at everything with cautious optimism. But not having a plan? That scares the f*ck out of me. Look, I once even scheduled time to do nothing when I was on a week-long spa retreat for a press trip. Yes, I basically scheduled doing nothing on a trip where I was essentially paid to relax. So yeah, I don’t do well without a schedule. So sue me, I’m a Virgo, OK? But before you call me anal-retentive, I do recognise that I’ve also been given an opportunity to slow down and reassess what I want in life. I’ve been planning my career since I was a pre-pubescent teenager, reading Seventeen magazine and pasting tear sheets on my wall. A lifelong workaholic, this is all I’ve ever known. Prior to this I would never willingly take a career break apart from my yearly holiday so a small part of me has appreciated living a life with less… pressure. You might not feel it now, but when you eventually get a job again (and you will), you’ll think back to this moment, wishing you relished it just a little bit more. Know your rights PHOTO: Unsplash Now that you’ve got your emotions and mental health in check, make sure to check your termination letter thoroughly. According to MOM law, employees need to have served two years of service in order to be eligible for retrenchment benefits, though some companies might still offer them to you out of goodwill even if you have not qualified. If you’re confused as to what you rightfully deserve, clarify with HR over how much salary and monies you get as well as your notice period. Things like leave days could be offset as well if you do not qualify for severance, so check in to see if you can either encash them, or leave the company earlier. And also, ensure you receive what was owed to you in full before your last day. Remember to save any retrenchment documents and payslips you were given because if you need to lodge a complaint, this will all be used as proof. It will also come in handy while applying for ongoing Covid-19 relief schemes. If you’re unsure, head to the Tripartite Alliance and speak to a caseworker if necessary to see if your company is retrenching you ethically. You can report violations to the Ministry Of Manpower and check out the Tripartite Alliance guidelines to see if your company responsibly followed procedure. This is crucial, especially during this time as the government has been trying to do all they can to ensure Singaporeans are taken care of. Don't leave on a bad note Even if your anger is justified, never ever do anything to jeopardise yourself. You don’t have to over-extend yourself (after all, the company will understand that you’ve just been let go and morale is low), but it is still in your best interest to be professional and do your best — right up till the last day of work. You never know if you might cross paths again and this will reflect well on your character. Besides, you don’t want a prospective employer to call for a reference check, only to be told how dismal and unpleasant you were during your notice. Plan your next steps PHOTO: Unsplash If you’re keen to start on the job hunt, start getting your CV and LinkedIn profile in order. If you’re still serving your notice, take this time to gather any reports, articles, research, case studies and statistics that could help beef up your resume. Quantitative outcomes on your resume help show your future employees the impact you made at your last job. If possible, try to get a reference letter before you leave. In the meanwhile, to ensure that you don’t lose the will to live while waiting for a job offer, upskill yourself with many of the subsidised courses available to you. In fact, the government will pay up to $1,200 per month to learn a new skill. Thanks to the SEP (Self-Employed Persons) scheme, anyone looking to attend a course under the SkillsFuture series will be eligible for a training allowance of up to $10.50/hour. For more information check the NTUC website. Know that you have support It’s easy to slip into a dark place when something unfortunate happens, but know that retrenchment exercises are just an unnecessary evil of life. Honestly, you have to prepare yourself that this might not be the only time you’ll get retrenched in your life. I knew someone who had been retrenched THREE TIMES in a year in the last financial crisis. Lean into your friends and family if you need someone to talk to. And if you are afraid of making them worried, there are also mental health initiatives that you can join if you need an extra ear to listen. So take the time to enhance yourself, reach out to people, and most importantly, tell yourself, you’ve got this!

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.