I had a facial every week for 6 weeks to find out if it'll give me clearer skin

When I heard that IDS Aesthetics was launching a membership programme that allowed you to get unlimited facials, I was a bit sceptical.

How many facials can you get before the results hit a plateau?

But it piqued my interest-I wanted to see if getting a lot of facials would actually make my skin better or worse, because sometimes even too much of a good thing can be bad.

First, a little bit about the #IDServe Unlimited membership packages.

There are three packages you can choose from.

Depending on the package you choose, you get to enjoy benefits such as 15 per cent off IDS' skincare products each month, complimentary trials for new treatments and a complimentary laser procedure, among other discounts.

All treatments are done at Robinsons The Hereen.

Think of it as the gym for your face. In the same way that you have a trainer or instructor to tailor an exercise programme for you at the gym, the therapists will pick out treatments based on your skin condition each time you visit.

I committed to six weekly sessions, and here's how they went.

WEEK 1

Before (left) and after (right) pictures from my first session. PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

Having just returned from a holiday where I consistently reapplied sunscreen and probably didn't cleanse as well as I should have, my skin was bumpy from clogged pores.

Also, I had mistakenly eaten some cheese in a sandwich-and dairy triggers my acne-so I had a few breakouts as well. Given the condition of my skin, I was definitely in need of a facial.

After the therapist analysed my skin, she suggested that I went for the Hydro Therapeutics.

This treatment purportedly makes your skin look brighter and clearer. It also targets blackheads and clogged pores, as it includes deep cleansing, exfoliation and extractions.

The treatment is topped off with an ampoule of vitamin C, and a mask, which is chosen based on your skin type or condition.

After the treatment, my skin felt "clean", smoother and my breakouts subsided. I like that the therapist was well trained enough to know when to extract and when to leave a pimple alone.

WEEK 2

I have dry skin and treatments that are targeted towards clear skin can sometimes dry out my skin.

So when I went in for my next appointment, I had a chat with the therapist and told her about my skin condition.