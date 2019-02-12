I have chicken skin on my legs and I'm OK with it

I've been obsessed with "chicken skin" since I was a teenager.

To all you lucky souls blessed with smooth skin, the "chicken skin" I'm talking about is not that sinful new item on the KFC menu, but the bumpy skin on my body.

And when I say obsessed, I don't mean I love it to bits-I was determined to get rid of it.

WHAT IS "CHICKEN SKIN" OR KERATOSIS PILARIS?

The medical term for chicken skin is keratosis pilaris (KP). It is a condition that causes numerous tiny red, white or flesh-coloured bumps to appear on the skin.

According to Dr Tan Hiok Hee, at Thomson Specialist Skin Centre, the condition is caused by "a disorder of keratinisation of the hair follicles".

The build-up of keratin in the follicles then causes raised bumps on the skin which looks like "chiken skin".

PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

"It is not clear why this occurs, and there can be a genetic predisposition," says Dr Tan.

He goes on to explain that it typically starts in adolescence and tends to get better, but there are variants which persist into adulthood.

Some variants are associated with nutritional deficiency, although this is not commonly seen.

KP is a fairly common condition and usually appears on the upper arms, legs, buttocks and sometimes, face.

Some bumps may even have ingrown hair in them, and I confess that to this day, I have the bad habit of running my hands over the bumps to see which ones I can pick at.

IS KERATOSIS PILARIS HARMFUL?

Fortunately, it is a benign condition and considered to be a variant of normal skin.

The good news is that the bumps are totally harmless and don't really itch, so most of the time you won't even notice that they are there.