'I hope it will give them a sense of community care and love': Retiree dubbed 'little red hat' gives free haircuts to elderly and needy

SINGAPORE — On the first Tuesday of every month, residents at Beo Crescent in Tiong Bahru can be seen shuffling to the void deck of Block 26.

They form a neat queue, take a number, and patiently wait their turn.

Within half an hour, they leave with their hair trimmed, hearts full, and wearing smiles — thanks to Mark Yuen, who is, more often than not, wearing his trademark red beret.

Since 2016, the 69-year-old retired wealth advisor has travelled all over the island to give free haircuts to the elderly and the needy.

Armed with scissors, shavers and combs, Yuen — dubbed "little red hat" by some of his "customers" — provides the service at various places, including nursing homes and senior centres, three or four times a week.

He also does house calls for people who are bedridden or immobile.

"At the end of the haircut, when I see them smile and they say thank you, it rejuvenates me," he said. "Sometimes, the new haircut lets them feel neat and look younger."

More than just a haircut, Yuen's hairdressing sessions are also a way his elderly patrons can socialise.

"Getting the seniors outside of their homes and spending time with other residents and volunteers, I hope it will give them a sense of community care and love...," said Yuen.

"That they are not alone."

When The Straits Times joined one such session in May, the seniors were seen arriving at the void deck as early as 8am. While waiting for their turn to have their hair trimmed, some chatted with one another, or with the six volunteers who were there to assist Yuen.

About 50 residents turned up in all, most of whom were senior citizens.

Recounting the time he helped a man who had not cut his hair for 13 years, Yuen said: "He liked his haircut and it felt very rewarding. It gave me a different sense of achievement."

Some may consider Yuen's involvement in hairdressing an accomplishment in itself. He picked up the skill in 2016 at 61, an age where some may be looking to put their feet up and enjoy retirement.

But he said: "After I retired, I wanted to learn something that would allow me to give back to the society."

He took about three months to complete a 150-hour course before taking an exam to become certified.

The journey was not without challenges, said Yuen. Self-doubt, back pain and even difficulty holding the scissors and maintaining his focus, were challenges the sexagenarian had to overcome.

During his course, he provided a free haircut for a bedridden elderly and it planted an idea in him to provide a similar free service for the less fortunate.

Yuen is not alone in his act of altruism. In 2016, he created a team called Team MDI — named after the hair salon he was a trainee at — where volunteers can join him and offer free haircuts for the elderly and those from lower-income groups. With a Facebook page and through word-of-mouth, the team has swelled and now has close to 100 volunteers.

One of the newest additions to the team is Ismail Bouaouine, 27, who hails from Morocco and arrived in Singapore only about a month ago.

The hairdresser, who also provided free haircuts and dinner back in his home country, said: "I feel like I should make people feel happy and show them that there is good in life."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.