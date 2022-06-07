'I just feel sad': Bookworms mourn as high rent forces 47-year-old Bras Basah second-hand bookstore to shutter in end-June

The shutters are closing on yet another second-hand book store in Singapore — this time, Knowledge Book Centre, located at Bras Basah Complex.

A TikTok video posted last Thursday (June 2) by Thestudyhustle noted that "my fav [sic] second-hand bookstore is closing down this month", adding that "it's so sad".

On its Facebook page, the shop states that it's one of the largest and oldest bookstores in Singapore.

It was established in 1975, making it about 47 years old.

A post on May 16 also indicated that the store, located on the third floor of the building, is holding a closing down sale, offering 50 per cent off all used books.

The 23-second TikTok clip introduced what's available in the store and stated that one can find affordable university textbooks, as well as fiction and non-fiction books.

Noting that the post is "not sponsored", the user added, "I just feel sad that he looked so sad" — referring to the shopkeeper seen in the video.

"Just sharing and hope that you will support him for giving us cheap books."

In the comments section of the video, TikTok user Threadsbysabs indicated that the shop belongs to her grandfather, and that the reason for the closure is due to the high rent.

"They can't afford to pay the lease anymore," she added. "Please go and buy everything you want."

In response to comments asking if the owner would consider relocating the shop or moving the business online, Threadsbysabs stated that the shop is now run by her uncle, who is the man seen in the video.

"The man in the video is my uncle and he's the one running the store now and he's almost at the age of retirement so setting up an online business is very hard for him at this age."

In a reply to AsiaOne, Threadsbysabs also shared that a secondhand bookshop located on the second level of the same building is run by another uncle, but the "stores are not really related to each other".

Many users on TikTok shared fond memories that they have of Knowledge Book Centre in the comments.

"Noooo, [the] bookshop was my life saviour during my poly and secondary school days," wrote one former customer, with many others indicating that they would like to pay the shop one last visit before it closes.

There is still some time left to show your support, as Threadsbysabs noted that the shop will only be closing at the end of June.

