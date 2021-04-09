I kayaked around Marina Bay and got a history lesson at the same time

Mention kayaking and it'll probably conjure up scenes of the great outdoors. But did you know that you can go for a paddle right in the middle of town?

As an avid traveller (at least before Covid-19 hit), I have to admit that I've spent far more time planning overseas expeditions than exploring our little city.

So when I heard that PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay was planning a guided kayak tour of Marina Bay on March 28, I jumped at the opportunity to satisfy my wanderlust and learn more about Singapore's history while I was at it.

Titled My Bay Experience — History Wanderers, the tour is organised by the People's Association in collaboration with local tour company Indie Singapore.

Safe distancing, even in the water

Kayaking under Benjamin Sheares Bridge.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

The experience started off at PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay, located on the edge of Marina Reservoir. On top of the requisite life jacket fitting and safety briefing, we were also instructed to keep a safe distance of two metres between each kayak. Besides our tour guide, each group was also limited to eight participants.

Before we clambered atop our kayaks, we were each handed a waterproof pouch and an earpiece, similar to the audio guides provided at most museums.

Through the headset, we were able to hear the cheery voice of our tour guide, who explained the history of the area, covering everything from the arrival of the British to the Singapore River clean-up in the 1970s, and interesting tidbits about the various buildings as we paddled past them.

A leisurely pace

I'll be the first to admit that I have practically zero arm strength, but the entire 6km tour was surprisingly manageable.

We entered the water upstream of Benjamin Sheares Bridge, before heading over to the Sports Hub. We then doubled back and paddled over to the Gardens by the Bay and Singapore Flyer, passing by landmarks such as Golden Mile Complex and the distinctive octagonal building, The Concourse.

A panoramic view of the city scape, from the Singapore Flyer to The Concourse.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

Of course, it helped that we weren't paddling the entire time. At each stop, we'd float around leisurely and give our arms a break as our tour guide introduced each landmark and tested our knowledge with pop quizzes.

Get educated and get those shots for the 'gram

Besides retaining more from the tour than my history lessons in school, it was also full of great photo opportunities. After all, where else are you going to get the opportunity to capture panoramic shots of the cityscape and Marina Bay from, well, within the bay?

Paddling past Singapore Sports Hub.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

If you'd like to experience the History Wanderer tour yourself, PAssion WaVe will be rolling out more sessions in August, priced at $30 for PAssion Card Members and $45 for non-members.

You can indicate your interest on its mailing list to be notified once registration for the sessions is open.

If you'd prefer a paddle along at your own pace, without a guided tour, PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay also offers kayak rentals from $9.80 for two hours.

