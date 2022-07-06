I know fast fashion is problematic, but it's what I can only afford. How?

This is an ongoing series for Gen Z by Gen Z. A collaboration between Republic Polytechnic's School of Management & Communication and AsiaOne.

Look around and you will see a product of fast fashion almost everywhere you go.

Fast fashion is what is often defined as the mass production of clothes that are taken directly from trends off the runway.

The term has been under the spotlight for some time, with many activists voicing out against retailers for alleged unethical practices and consumers for supporting them through their purchases.

Online shopping has facilitated the growth of fast fashion across the globe, connecting the most remote regions to retailers at the click of a mouse.

When I first heard about the concept of fast fashion, I didn't think much about it.

But on social media, things that trend tend to bog your mind. My news feed was often inundated with images shared by influencers of their shopping hauls. Often, I was left amazed by both the outfits and the prices!

However, as the voices to boycott these fast-fashion brands became louder, I couldn't help but rethink the impact of this global phenomenon.

Activists label these fast-fashion brands as antagonists of human rights and environmental conservation — they have valid reasons for doing so.

I am not against the movements that campaign for the protection of the environment and against human rights abuses — two of the most common issues closely associated with fast fashion.

But I believe the debate on this subject has become too antagonistic with no room for a middle ground to be explored. It should not be just about jumping on the bandwagon of activism without understanding the complete picture.

For many, fast fashion has become a staple for one simple reason — affordability.

As a full-time student and a part-time employee like many others of my generation, I can't help but wonder what alternatives I have that would allow me to shop without having to eat into my savings or, worse still, use it up entirely just to be able to afford a nice dress.

I get paid by the hour and shifts are hard to come by. Although I am fortunate enough for my parents to be paying off my student loans, I know others who may not be as lucky and are falling through the cracks.

With fast-fashion brands such as Shein, prices of clothes can go as low as $8 and delivery prices are only about a dollar. For a student like me, this fits the budget. As a teenager, I also use these affordable brands as a way of experimenting with different styles.

Beyond that, of course, is the instant gratification that retail therapy brings — not that I'm advocating a lifestyle of consumerism.

To some of us, we shop as a means to reward ourselves for the little successes we have achieved in life. The feeling you get when your transaction goes through and receiving a package or bringing one home knowing you have a new item to open is inexplicable.

The loner in me would describe it as a present from myself, to myself. That's a joy that should not be confined to the wealthy.

Nurul Insyirah Mohd Shukor is a third-year student pursuing a Diploma in Mass Communication. She also writes for the campus news website, The Republican Post.

