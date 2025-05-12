I let my spontaneous INFP friend plan our day out – here's how we got around hassle-free

We all have that one friend who thrives on spontaneity – the kind whose energy is as unpredictable as the weather and lives for last-minute ideas aka INFPs. As much as I love the spirit of adventure, it often comes with its share of stress: scrambling for transport, navigating sudden rain showers or dealing with unforeseen crowds.

So, when my spontaneous friend suggested a day out, I knew I'd need a game plan that could keep up with their "go with the flow" mindset. And as it turned out, I found the perfect companion for our unpredictable day – here's how it went!

First stop: Retail therapy at Plaza Singapura

Our day started in Kallang, where after meeting up, my friend suggested that we indulge in a little shopping spree in town. Normally, figuring out transport would involve checking ride-hailing prices or braving through the weekend crowd on public transports.

Instead, I opened the BlueSG app and tried their new Free membership, which has neither subscription costs nor monthly costs. Navigating through the app was a breeze – the GPS interface clearly showed the nearest available cars and stations. And in just a few taps, we secured a car and set off towards Plaza Singapura.

After a few hours of retail therapy and arms full of shopping bags, we started thinking about where to head next. The weather was looking perfect that day – clear skies and plenty of sunshine – so why not head to the beach next?

Just as we were about to leave for Sentosa, my friend – in true spontaneous fashion – had a sudden craving for pastries.

Second stop: Quick afternoon tea at Tiong Bahru

Without missing a beat, he made a quick detour to the Tiong Bahru estate, and we found ourselves having afternoon tea at Tiong Bahru Bakery.

Getting there was almost effortless thanks to the many BlueSG stations available within the neighbourhood, saving precious time on finding a parking spot. With BlueSG's point A-to-B car-sharing service, one-way trips are seamless – just drop off the car at a nearby station and when you're ready, book another one to continue your journey!

Third stop: Sunny retreat at Siloso Beach

Feeling recharged, we headed towards Siloso Beach, Sentosa. Knowing that we can easily walk to a BlueSG lot nearby, we wasted no time in hopping into a car to get on our way. Plus, rental charges under the Free membership are based on a fixed per-minute rate, which meant that we did not have to worry about surge pricing or extra transport costs due to longer distance.

Parking at Sentosa was easy with the designated BlueSG lots, and soon we were stepping onto the warm sands of Siloso Beach, feeling the sea breeze against our faces.

We spent the rest of the day lounging by the shore, enjoying an impromptu picnic and taking in the sights around the beach. It was the perfect, unplanned ending to a day built entirely on spontaneity!

Spontaneity without the stress

Looking back, our spontaneous adventure could have been a logistical nightmare without the right transport solution. But thanks to BlueSG's new Free membership, getting around was incredibly easy and hassle-free. No subscription fees, no rigid schedules – just the freedom to go wherever the day took us.

For anyone who craves flexibility, whether for a weekend getaway or just a day of random errands, BlueSG's Free membership offers the freedom to move on your own terms. It's low-commitment, highly convenient and perfect for those who live life by the moment.

If you're ready to take full advantage of that freedom, now's the perfect time! From now to June 30, sign up for BlueSG's Free membership and complete two rentals within your first month to stand a chance to win amazing prizes. 150 lucky winners will have the opportunity to enjoy:

Four months of free basic subscription (valued at $32)

$50 in rental vouchers

Ready to ditch strict itineraries? Download the BlueSG app and sign up through this link.

This article is brought to you in partnership with BlueSG.

sherly.goh@asiaone.com