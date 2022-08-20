'I only had $140 in my pocket': This man overcomes odds after 8 years in prison, now competing in Mr World Singapore

Eight years in prison is a very long time, so Mohammad Hairul is determined to make the best out of his life when he became a free man in 2019.

The 38-year-old, who currently works at a local gym as a member relations executive and is a Mr World Singapore 2022 participant, was arrested for drug trafficking in March 2011.

Prior to his time behind bars, Hairul worked at the same gym as a personal trainer and had been part of the team ever since he was 21.

However, away from the gym when he wasn't spending time with barbells and treadmills, he dabbled in illegal activities with a gang that he was a member of since he was 16. He began drug trafficking in 2010 when he was 26.

"I started being a gangster at a very young age because the group offered me a sense of belonging, which I didn't feel with my family," he tells AsiaOne sombrely in an interview today (Aug 20).

While Hairul was sentenced to prison for 12.5 years and given 10 strokes of the cane, his time was reduced to eight years and four months due to his good behaviour and the current remission system. He was released in July 2019.

And though he had finally regained his freedom, Hairul, who was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 15, had to restart his life from scratch with just $140 in his pocket.

"It is a struggle for us to forget our past and just move on and feel like every day is normal," he says rawly.

To support him, his parents took him shopping to buy $200 worth of clothes. He also managed to rejoin his former company True Fitness as a trainer after catching up with some ex-colleagues, who asked him to return.

Determined to save as much money as possible, he refrained from purchasing cigarettes and alcohol despite his strong cravings.

"I didn't borrow money from anyone even though at times, I didn't have enough money to eat," he reveals.

Unfortunately, in 2020, Hairul's grind was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic since gyms were shuttered during the lockdowns.

However, this didn't deter him and while waiting for the gyms to reopen, he bought an electric bike and became a delivery rider to earn some income. Even today, he still does food delivery as a side hustle.

When the gyms reopened, Hairul continued to juggle both jobs and even became a member relations executive.

Right before the switch, he applied to participate in the Mr World Singapore 2022 competition, but he didn't do so just to be another pretty face on stage.

Hairul and his fellow Mr World Singapore 2022 contestants. PHOTO: Instagram/Mohammad Hairul

"For me, it's about being able to reintegrate back to society," he confesses.

And though Hairul is now on the right path in life, he does have his regrets, with the biggest one being not there for his mother during her chemotherapy as he was in prison.

Yet, his mother loves him as much as ever and reminds him of this every day.

"Every now and then, before I go to work, my mother will kiss me and tell me that I have been a good son," he tells us emotionally as he holds back tears.

While some people who have gone to prison hide their past, Hairul, on the other hand, is very open about it and courageously puts his story out there for everyone to see on his social media platforms such as TikTok.

"What I've learned from my time in prison is that if you want to reach out to ex-convicts, you really must be somewhere where you have been with them. Otherwise, they will not listen to you," he explains, sharing that he especially hopes to encourage others who have similar experiences as him.

ALSO READ: 'A heart-wrenching scene': Heavily pregnant woman climbs out window of 11th floor flat to escape CNB

melissateo@asione.com