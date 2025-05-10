I planned my dream road trip - and it still didn't go as planned

New Zealand has always been on my bucket list — specifically, the South Island, for its lakeside views, mountain peaks, and rich wildlife. As someone who loves the tranquillity of nature, the South Island is like heaven on earth.

As a type-A traveller, I took pride in mapping out my near-two week holiday with my mum and husband in tow. True to my style, I created a Google Sheet so detailed it could rival the planning for NDP (LOL).

I had tabs complete with activities for the day, drive times, meal spots, hike options, wet weather plans, and a running budget with currency conversion formulas. You could say I was extremely prepared for anything.

With our trusty rental car, a carefully curated playlist, and my Google Sheet (which I may or may not have shared with my husband three times), we were all set for the ultimate road trip.

But if there's one thing I learned when travelling, it's never quite what you plan for. And despite my best efforts to map out every hour, this dream holiday turned into a beautiful, chaotic, slightly soggy mess that taught me way more than any itinerary ever could.

Lesson 1: Sometimes the best meals are the ones you didn't plan for

For our first two nights, we stayed at a farmhouse outside the main town of Blenheim. The drive took longer than we expected (as we made a few stops for the views) so we couldn't go to the restaurant I had planned as it was closed.

As the place we were staying had a kitchen, we decided to head to the nearby supermarket to buy some food to cook. That's how we discovered most of the supermarkets actually close at around 9pm. After picking out some veggies and instant noodles, we spotted some mini avocados in the fruits section for cheap. But wait, the label says feijoa?

A quick Google revealed that it was pronounced "fee-jo-ah" and it was a fruit that was widely popular in New Zealand, especially during autumn.

We immediately bought some back. I took a bite, and my entire palate lit up. It was sweet, sour, floral, refreshing... like a different kind of guava. Was feijoa on the plan? Nope. Was it a highlight? Absolutely. I ended up eating them almost every other day after that. I still miss them now.

Planning takeaway: Leave space in your schedule for surprises. And fruit that doesn't exist in NTUC.

Lesson 2: Sometimes you miss the bakehouse, but that's okay.

After a long drive from Blenheim back to Christchurch towards Lake Tekapo, we were hungry and ready for our well-deserved reward: a meat pie from the famous Fairlie Bakehouse. It was on my sheet, in bold. But we got there too late. Once again, another store was closed.

Old me might've sulked a little. (Okay, I did sulk).

But my husband (aka the chill yin to my planner yang) suggested we swing by the next morning before driving out. It wasn't on the original schedule, but it's about being flexible, right? We agreed to wake up an hour earlier to make the 30-min drive back to the bakehouse.

Biting into that freshly baked hand filled bacon-and-salmon pie with buttery, flaky pastry — totally worth the early morning detour. No regrets, only crumbs.

Planning takeaway: Good things don't always arrive on time. Sometimes they're even better the next day — especially when on an empty stomach!

Lesson 3: Missed tours, gained stars

One of the big-ticket items I'd booked early was a stargazing tour at Lake Tekapo. But the weather had other plans. Clouds rolled in, the tour got cancelled, and I was crushed.

As we queued to try a famous fish and chips stall, a kind stranger (armed with a tripod and a very fancy camera) noticed that I was trying to take photographs of the night sky.

We struck up a conversation, and she ended up teaching me how to shoot the stars using just my phone and a makeshift stabiliser (read: my husband's power bank).

Later that night, I captured my first photo of the Milky Way. It was grainy, slightly crooked, and absolutely perfect. Even better? My new friend told me the southern lights were due to appear later that week and suggested an app to track them.

Planning takeaway: You don't always need a tour guide. Sometimes the universe sends you a friendly stranger instead.

Lesson 4: The storms will come - don't let them rain on your parade

Our much-anticipated hike on the Hooker Valley Track was supposed to be one of the highlights of the trip. It had everything: suspension bridges, dramatic alpine scenery, and a path that leads you straight to the glacier-fed Hooker Lake with a view of Mount Cook.

But of course, nature had her own agenda. On our way there, we were greeted with heavy rain (we learned that the place has its own microclimate and rained 50 per cent of the time in a year!). And it was not the kind you'd try to push through with a raincoat and optimism. So, we had to postpone the trek by a day.

Old me would've been frazzled. I mean, that delay really messed with the plan. But after a hot shower and a quiet evening spent talking with my travel companions, I realised something: rest is allowed. In fact, rest is good.

After days of nonstop travelling, that night I just needed to slow down and be okay with doing nothing. My travel group was secretly grinning from ear to ear as they lay in bed, staying warm and scrolling on their phones.

When we did finally hike the next morning, the skies were still slightly brooding, but that just made the valley feel even more moody and dramatic. We walked slowly, took in the misty mountains, and halfway through the sun came out. Suddenly, everything was picture perfect.

Planning takeaway: Sometimes, the delays are the universe's way of telling you to pause. Plans can wait. And when you finally get a glimpse of that picturesque scenery, it feels like you really earned it.

Lesson 5: A small town turned out to be an unexpected favourite

Arrowtown was supposed to be just a quick pit stop. A one-day detour, a nice meal, and then back on the road. But the town completely charmed us.

The autumn leaves were in full, fiery bloom. We couldn't stop taking photos as we wandered through golden trees and quaint streets. What was meant to be a quick exploration turned into an afternoon of slow strolls and spontaneous discoveries.

One of those discoveries? Provisions, a cosy little cafe along Buckingham Street that served up some of our favourite dishes of the entire trip. The Chilli Scrambled Eggs were perfectly spicy and creamy, and the Truffle Fries were the best we've had.

We must've looked visibly thrilled with our food sitting outdoors, because a passing family from Johor Bahru (yes, Malaysians) stopped to ask us for recommendations. We happily played food guide.

We also stumbled into a small shop selling sheepskin rugs and, on a complete whim, decided to buy one for our couch back home. It's now the fluffiest, coziest souvenir we've ever lugged back in a suitcase.

In the end, we extended our stay in Arrowtown, completely ignoring the original plan — and left with full hearts, satisfied stomachs, and, yes, a slightly heavier luggage.

Planning takeaway: Don't underestimate the "small" stops. Sometimes the quietest places leave the loudest impressions.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.