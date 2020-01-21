I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever

I’m 30 and life has just begun. More than a year ago though, I was in a rut. The “me” today is a different person, but that didn’t happen until after I quit my dream job as a music editor, packed my bags, and travelled around the world for a year on a mission to reinvent myself and reclaim my happiness.

At that time, my career had reached a culmination point. There was no room left to grow in the company, and I was craving new challenges. Sure, I could’ve just moved on to another job with better prospects, but it wasn’t enough to make me “whole” as a person. Deep down, I knew that embarking on this journey would be life-changing, one that would open my mind, heart and soul.

You could say that my whirlwind trip was a self-investment of sorts. Still, I was scared as hell. With no stable income, I had to survive on my hard-earned savings, which lasted through the year-long trip.

PHOTO: Her World Online

And being on the road meant that I had to face many uncertainties, including the dangers of travelling solo while moving from one unfamiliar place to another, picking up new languages to get by, and getting comfortable with being uncomfortable all over again.

In short, it was like learning to ride the bicycle again. I took a deep breath – and a leap of faith, stepping boldly into the unknown with my trusty luggage to let life unfold itself.

Looking back a year on, it was the best decision I’ve made in my 20s: rewriting my future and reclaiming my happiness.

Sa Pa town in the Hoang Lien Son Mountains of north-western Vietnam – a popular trekking base, it overlooks the terraced rice fields of the Muong Hoa Valley.

PHOTO: Her World Online

I focused on rebuilding myself in the first three months in America and France, where I visited Hawaii, Los Angeles (LA) and Nice. That meant doing something different every day to break the cycle of monotony of my “old” life.

With no more work e-mails, texts, meetings and punishing deadlines, I was occupied with other activities like hiking, reading and writing my journal. I even signed up for pole dancing classes for fun in LA! All that gave me so much contentment – and joy.

I seized the opportunity to expand my professional network, reaching out to people in the entertainment industry in LA for new opportunities, as I hope to work there some day. Then, I stayed for a month with my best friend, who lives in LA, before travelling to Europe.

In France, the small town of Nice was where I stayed for two months to learn French – a lifelong dream of mine.

In between courses, I picked up new and familiar things such as photography, producing my podcast, Flirty and Fabulous, and penning my travel book.

I discarded the routine of having a fixed itinerary of must-dos. Whenever I was tired, I took a break to chill out – and empty my mind. Instead of shopping, my luxuries came in the form of a cup of coffee at a cafe, enjoying long morning walks, and indulging in “conversations” with myself.

I lived very simply, choosing to invest only in positive experiences that would uplift the spirit. My initial plan of a three-month sabbatical (spending $7,000, including airfares) extended to another nine months because my journey had just started. In some places, I stayed with friends and relatives.

PHOTO: Her World Online

A breathtaking picture of the sprawling Inca citadel of Machu Picchu I saw on the Internet a few years ago eventually brought me to Peru. I was pretty nervous going there as I couldn’t speak Spanish, and the country doesn’t have the best reputation for safety among travellers.

Peru turned out to be that one place that challenged and pushed me out of my comfort zone. And it all began with my week-long adventure in the capital city of Lima, when I signed up for a guided two-day, one-night trekking trip to Colca Canyon – one of the deepest canyons in the world.

Naively, I thought it was going to be a fun, easy hike. Boy, was I wrong. I wasn’t physically and mentally prepared for what was to come, having done no research on it.