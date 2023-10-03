'I saw my life flash before my eyes': Singapore-based expat lists down reasons for moving from US

There are many reasons why people choose to move to Singapore.

It could be new opportunities, the year-round summer weather, and sometimes family. For one US woman, safety was the primary motivation behind her move from San Francisco to Singapore.

In a 160-second TikTok video, content creator Heather Chan shared why she left the City by the Bay.

Originally from Cupertino, a city in California, she relocated to San Francisco in 2013 to pursue her studies in architecture.

"The dream was always to go to San Francisco cause it's the best city in the world," she said before caveating with "Or so I thought".

The 28-year-old highlighted that San Francisco has been on the decline ever since Proposition 47 was passed in 2014.

The new law states that all property crimes, including robbery, will be reclassified as a misdemeanour if the value of stolen property is less than US$950 (S$1305.95).

This has encouraged theft, since people won't be facing felony charges.

"There's this general feeling of lawlessness", recounted Heather on living in San Francisco.

To illustrate her point, she mentioned how she experienced three smash-and-grab car burglaries in her first year of owning a car in 2021.

For comparison, Heather, who has been living here for the past six months, tells AsiaOne that safety is a given in Singapore.

"You don't have to think about your belongings. Everything is always safe and secure," she adds.

Even in broad daylight, she was assaulted on her way back from a dental appointment in San Francisco. "There were people around me [but] no one said anything," she added.

Whereas in Singapore, Heather tells us, you don't really have to worry about getting robbed.

"You can wear AirPods and go for runs anytime in the day, even in the middle of the night, and nothing is really gonna happen to you," Heather explains.

And a week before leaving for Singapore, she saw someone running three metres away from her with a gun when she was walking her dog. This happened in Rincon Hill, which is known to be one of the safest neighbourhoods in the US city.

"In that moment, I saw my life flash before my eyes," she mentioned.

To illustrate her point, Heather shares that in Singapore, she and her husband go on walks while playing Pokemon Go and only have to watch out for cars and motorised scooters.

Whereas in San Francisco, it's a complete 180 difference since her husband had to walk behind her to keep a look out for suspicious characters when she is walking her dog.

She also highlighted that women in San Francisco are encouraged to carry tasers or pepper spray for protection. But for Heather, that seems pointless as she tends to freeze up in stressful situations.

As she highlighted all these personal anecdotes, she mentioned that she is grateful to be in Singapore.

Netizens concur

In the comments section, netizens shared similar sentiments about San Francisco with Heather as well.

On the flip side, some people have mentioned the downside to living in Singapore.

One comment mentioned how the Lion City can be "stifling" at times, pushing people to leave after a few years.

While another user mentioned that the cost of living here is too high, putting a strain on things like home ownership and retirement.

